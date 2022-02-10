Gehraiyaan screening: From Deepika Padukone to Kalki Koechlin and Sonakshi Sinha, who wore what

February 10, 2022 3:50:49 pm
Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Dhairya Karwa and Ananya Panday-starrer Gehraiyaan, screened yesterday in Mumbai to a star-studded audience.
Sonakshi Sinha, Sanya Malhotra, Kalki Koechlin were some of the stars in attendance. All-black looks and leather ensembles reigned supreme.
Here’s what the stars wore to the screening:
Styled by Shaleena Nathani, Deepika pulled off an elevated biker chic look in an ensemble which featured a lace corset, neon green mini skirt, and a shiny leather jacket that she paired with tie-up black stilettoes.
Ananya opted for a monochrome outfit — a black leather bralette and a black-and-white mini skirt styled with black heels from Louboutin. She accessorised it simply with a neckpiece from Ella Stein Jewellery.
Shakun Batra, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, Deepika Padukone and Dhairya Karwa pose for the paps at the screening.
Black outfits ruled the evening, it seems. Sanya, too, opted for an all-black look with a crop top, wide-legged leather pants, black pumps, and a black shoulder bag with a chain link golden neckpiece and golden hoops to break the monotone.
Kriti Kharbanda also opted for a leather look in nude and added a splash of colour with her bright yellow bralette. Her high waisted leather pants were a shade lighter than her leather coast, creating a contrast with the nude pair of stilettoes. She accessorised the look with a golden hoop and neckpiece.
Kalki Koechlin was the only one in a traditional attire — a lovely pink salwar suit with a sheer cape and embellished juttis in the same colour.
Siddhart looked dapper in a pale purple suit which he paired with a simple white t-shirt as he posed alongside co-star Ananya.
Sonakshi Sinha paired her all-black look of a long shirt and shiny black leggings with a denim jacket and a black fanny pack, a look that failed to impress.
