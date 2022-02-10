Gehraiyaan screening: From Deepika Padukone to Kalki Koechlin and Sonakshi Sinha, who wore what

Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Dhairya Karwa and Ananya Panday-starrer Gehraiyaan, screened yesterday in Mumbai to a star-studded audience.

Sonakshi Sinha, Sanya Malhotra, Kalki Koechlin were some of the stars in attendance. All-black looks and leather ensembles reigned supreme.

Here’s what the stars wore to the screening:

Deepika Padukone at the screening of her movie ‘Gehraiyaan‘ in Mumbai. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Deepika Padukone at the screening of her movie ‘‘ in Mumbai. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Styled by Shaleena Nathani, Deepika pulled off an elevated biker chic look in an ensemble which featured a lace corset, neon green mini skirt, and a shiny leather jacket that she paired with tie-up black stilettoes.

Ananya Panday at the screening of her movie ‘Gehraiyaan‘ in Mumbai. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Ananya Panday at the screening of her movie ‘‘ in Mumbai. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Ananya opted for a monochrome outfit — a black leather bralette and a black-and-white mini skirt styled with black heels from Louboutin. She accessorised it simply with a neckpiece from Ella Stein Jewellery.

The cast of ‘Gehraiyaan‘ at the movie’s screening. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) The cast of ‘‘ at the movie’s screening. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Shakun Batra, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, Deepika Padukone and Dhairya Karwa pose for the paps at the screening.

Sanya Malhotra at the screening. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Sanya Malhotra at the screening. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Black outfits ruled the evening, it seems. Sanya, too, opted for an all-black look with a crop top, wide-legged leather pants, black pumps, and a black shoulder bag with a chain link golden neckpiece and golden hoops to break the monotone.

Kriti Kharbanda at the screening.(Photo: Varinder Chawla) Kriti Kharbanda at the screening.(Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Kriti Kharbanda also opted for a leather look in nude and added a splash of colour with her bright yellow bralette. Her high waisted leather pants were a shade lighter than her leather coast, creating a contrast with the nude pair of stilettoes. She accessorised the look with a golden hoop and neckpiece.

Kalki Koechlin at the screening. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Kalki Koechlin at the screening. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Kalki Koechlin was the only one in a traditional attire — a lovely pink salwar suit with a sheer cape and embellished juttis in the same colour.

Siddhant Chaturvedi with Ananya Panday. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Siddhant Chaturvedi with Ananya Panday. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Siddhart looked dapper in a pale purple suit which he paired with a simple white t-shirt as he posed alongside co-star Ananya.

Sonakshi Sinha at the screening. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Sonakshi Sinha at the screening. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Sonakshi Sinha paired her all-black look of a long shirt and shiny black leggings with a denim jacket and a black fanny pack, a look that failed to impress.

