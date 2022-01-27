Gehraiyaan promotions: Ananya Panday keeps it chic and trendy

The trailer of the film Gehraiyaan, starring Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa, took the internet by storm recently. Ananya, who is all geared up for the release of the film, is also serving impeccable promotional looks that are super chic and trendy.

The 23-year-old has a carefree and contemporary sense of fashion and her recent looks reflect just that. Read on to know more about her latest stylish appearances.

Keeping it fun and chic, Ananya wore an off-shoulder, striped, floral corset top paired with a pair of grey shorts.

She kept it minimal by accessorising with a lot of rings and added a pop of colour to her look with green and blue platform heels. Styled by Lakshmi Lehr, she left her hair open in curls and opted for minimal makeup.

Prior to this, the actor looked stunning in a halter-neck, green, wrap top. It was paired with a pair of brown faux-leather pants, giving the look an edgy appeal.

She accessorised the outfit with golden studs, rings and a pair of pointed, brown, printed boots. Her wavy hair was left open, and she added the finishing touches with subtle eyeshadow, blushed cheeks and nude lip colour.

