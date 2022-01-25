Style alert: Gehraiyaan actor Siddhant Chaturvedi likes to keep it subtle yet stylish

Siddhant Chaturvedi impressed everyone with his rugged and dapper look in the recently released trailer of his upcoming film, Gehraiyaan. The actor, who rose to fame with his character MC Sher in Gully Boy, is not just a style inspiration onscreen but displays an equally appealing fashion sense off-screen, too.

A mix of dapper and sporty — Siddhant‘s sartorial picks are perfect for men who like to keep it subtle yet fashionable.

Recently, the 28-year-old impressed us in a greyish-blue pantsuit from Massimo Dutti. Keeping it trendy, he teamed it with a turtle neck navy blue t-shirt.

He opted for brown loafers and a wristwatch, and completed the look with neatly styled hair and beard.

Showing off his latest Harley Davidson, the actor slipped into a biker look — a black faux-leather jacket paired with a basic black tee and faded jeans. He completed the look with a pair of black sports shoes, looking stylish as ever.

Siddhant aces casual fashion with equal finesse. For his outings, you can often spot him opting for printed white shirts that are a perfect blend of style and comfort. Recently, he wore a white shirt that featured cartoon motifs all over. Completed with a wristwatch, this look is perfect for travel.

A holiday near the waters is incomplete without an easy-breezy printed shirt. Looks like the actor agrees as he opted for a white shirt that featured multicoloured prints. A pair of gold-rimmed sunglasses added to the beach vacay vibes of the overall look.

