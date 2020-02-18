Gauri Khan’s fashion sense is underrated; take a look

Gauri Khan’s sartorial choices are simple yet chic. (Photo: APH Images/ Designed by Gargi Singh) Gauri Khan’s sartorial choices are simple yet chic. (Photo: APH Images/ Designed by Gargi Singh)

Gauri Khan is more than just a cool interior designer. She may not really be fond of posing in front of the camera, but manages to stay in the news with her star-studded clientele. And did you know that while she may not garner much attention for her jet-setting lifestyle, she works behind the camera as a co-owner of the film production company Red Chillies Entertainment that has released some successful Bollywood films like Main Hoon Na and My Name Is Khan. Similarly, she likes to keep her fashion game simple and understated, just like her presence in tinsel town. Ahead, we decode her fashion that has left us mesmerised.

The lehenga is a respite from the traditional designs. (Photo: APH images) The lehenga is a respite from the traditional designs. (Photo: APH images)

Her lehenga surely comes as a respite from the usual detailed and traditional heirloom designs. We like how Gauri kept it chic with a black blouse that featured sheer detailing teamed with a black and white lehenga. Keeping jewellery to a minimum, she accessorised the outfit with a dainty necklace, and opted for smokey eyes, nude lips and blow dried hair.

She’s a fan of luxury labels. (Photo: APH Images) She’s a fan of luxury labels. (Photo: APH Images)

Gauri likes to make a splash with luxury labels, and here too she is seen in a black v-neck top with frill detailing teamed with a pair of Burberry jeggings. A fancy tote bag, white sneakers, black aviators and magenta lips added the finishing touches.

Gauri can nail traditional as well as contemporary designs. (Photo: APH images) Gauri can nail traditional as well as contemporary designs. (Photo: APH images)

Here, the entrepreneur is seen in a black dress with an asymmetrical hemline. The outfit stood out for its deep v-neck and the beaded detailing. We like how she added an element of bling with her shimmery pointy toe stilettos. Limited accessories to just a pair of studs, she went for smokey golden eyes, soft pink lips and a generous amount of bronzer.

She looks stunning in the red outfit. (Photo: APH Images) She looks stunning in the red outfit. (Photo: APH Images)

Gauri stepped out looking fierce in a red outfit. Keeping things bright, she went for shimmery wedge heels and a sleek watch. Hair styled in soft curls and her staple makeup look — generous amount of bronzer, smokey eyes and soft pink lips — completed the look.

We just have one word for this look: stunning. The white fitted dress along with a matching cape from designer duo Gauri and Nainika suits per perfectly! We like how she added a pop of colour with her fuchsia pointy stilettos. With her in soft waves, she styled her look with kohl-rimmed eyes and a neutral lip.

