Gauri Khan and ‘Bollywood wives’ Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey keep it stylish on Koffee with Karan

Gauri Khan, along with ‘Bollywood wives’ Maheep Kapoor and Bhavana Pandey are the latest celebrity guests on the popular chat show Koffee with Karan. As expected, the episode teaser has created quite a stir on social media — thanks to their spicy conversations, and their impeccable styles. While we thoroughly missed the presence of Neelam Kothari and Seema (from Mumbai) Khan, we just cannot get enough of the glamour and gossip that brewed over a cuppa.

Keeping it dazzling, Maheep Kapoor opted for a metallic rose robe dress that featured V-neckline, long sleeves, fitted cuffs, and a pleated mini skirt. She teamed the outfit with golden stilettoes.

Wearing her hair open in a wavy hairdo, she accessorised with silver hoops. To add the finishing touches, she opted for subtle eye makeup, a hint of highlighter, and a nude lip shade.

Bhavana Pandey kept it bright in a short-sleeved body-hugging red dress featuring a V neckline. Keeping it elegant, she opted for minimal accessories and finished the look with subtle makeup, wavy hair, and matching red pumps.

But it was Gauri Khan who truly stole the show in a powder pink checkered coat and skirt set, teamed with a sheer black net top. Rounding off the look with kohl and a nude lip shade, Gauri ditched accessories — and we are all for it! She teamed the outfit with black pumps.

