scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, September 14, 2021
Must Read

Gauri Khan looks stunning in golden draped top and trousers; see pics

You won't believe how much the top made from pleated gold lamé costs!

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
September 14, 2021 4:40:55 pm
gauri khanGauri Khan is giving us fashion goals. (Source: stylebyami/Instagram)

Gauri Khan has a classy sense of style and she proves it time and again with her appearances. The 50-year-old impressed us with yet another graceful look recently.

Also Read |Gauri Khan exudes elegance in her recent looks; check them out

Gauri looked stunning in a dramatic wrap-effect top from Semsem, made from pleated gold lamé. The top featured statement kimono-style full-length sleeves and a tie detail on the waist, flowing into a long trail.

Gauri teamed the shimmering top with a pair of simple wide-legged black trousers, keeping the look balanced, along with Christian Louboutin pumps.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami)

The golden top costs $1,162.14 (Rs 85,447), according to psykhefashion.com.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Gauri rounded off the look with simple makeup and open, curled hair. Her look was styled by Ami Patel.

Here are the other times she impressed us with her style:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan)

Do you like Gauri Khan’s ensemble?

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Naomi Osaka, met gala, met gala 2021, met gala red carpet
Met Gala returns: Best moments from the much-awaited fashion extravaganza

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Sep 14: Latest News

Advertisement