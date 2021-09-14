Gauri Khan looks stunning in golden draped top and trousers; see pics

September 14, 2021 4:40:55 pm
Gauri Khan has a classy sense of style and she proves it time and again with her appearances. The 50-year-old impressed us with yet another graceful look recently.
Gauri looked stunning in a dramatic wrap-effect top from Semsem, made from pleated gold lamé. The top featured statement kimono-style full-length sleeves and a tie detail on the waist, flowing into a long trail.
Gauri teamed the shimmering top with a pair of simple wide-legged black trousers, keeping the look balanced, along with Christian Louboutin pumps.
The golden top costs $1,162.14 (Rs 85,447), according to psykhefashion.com.
Gauri rounded off the look with simple makeup and open, curled hair. Her look was styled by Ami Patel.
Here are the other times she impressed us with her style:
Do you like Gauri Khan’s ensemble?
