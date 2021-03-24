Gauri Khan looks sensuous in latest photoshoot for Falguni Shane Peacock; see pics

March 24, 2021 6:20:57 pm
Whether she is going on a lunch date, travelling, or posing for a photoshoot, Gauri Khan keeps it stylish at all times.
The 50-year-old recently completed shooting with designer duo Falguni Shane Peacock for their magazine, and the fashionista stole our hearts once again with her look.
Gauri posted a picture and captioned it, “Missing the madness at the shoot.” In it, she is seen wearing a short dress with a small thigh slit, featuring the designer duo’s signature feather detailing in white.
View this post on Instagram
The look was paired with no accessories, to avoid getting over-the-top, focusing all attention on the outfit. It was completed with a pair of embellished red and black stilettos, smokey eyes, and open hair.
View this post on Instagram
Gauri’s photos were clicked by Avinash Gowariker. The entire look was put together by Falguni Shane Peacock while the makeup and hair were done by Mehak Oberoi.
For the digital cover of the magazine, Gauri donned an animal print body-hugging dress with a plunging neckline from the designer’s boho-chic pret line.
View this post on Instagram
What do you think of Gauri Khan’s looks?
