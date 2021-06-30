We can’t get enough of Gauri Khan’s latest look

Gauri Khan always keeps it stylish. Whether it is at a red carpet event or the airport, the interior and furniture designer’s style is always on point.

So it was not surprising that she made a fashion statement yet again as she looked lovely in a verdant green creation by designer duo Falguni Shane Peacock

Adorning a pair of hoop earrings, Gauri let the ornate floral print on her one-shoulder dress do the talking.

But this is definitely not the first time. The celebrity designer has often proved that whatever occasion it may be, nothing really dims her sparkle!

Steeped in style, Gauri rocked this avant-garde look — another Falguni Shane Peacock ensemble.

Yet again in Falguni Shane Peacock, Gauri makes two very different styles work.

Clearly, Gauri Khan belongs to a league of her own. Which look do you like best?

