Gauri Khan exudes elegance in her recent looks; check them out

August 23, 2021 9:40:42 pm
Film producer and interior designer Gauri Khan has a very elegant and stylish fashion sense. She manages to make heads turn with her understated sartorial choices, making a strong case for minimalist fashion. And she, once again, impressed us with her recent fashion outings.
Gauri rocked the boss-lady look as she wore a lime yellow co-ord set from Dries van Noten, consisting of a yellow top, sleeveless blazer and matching pants. Keeping the look subtle, she accessorised it with just a statement gold ring and left her hair open in soft waves.
View this post on Instagram
The look was rounded off with smokey eyes, winged eyeliner, bronzed cheeks and nude brown lip shade. Overall, the look was a perfect blend of formal and chic.
Prior to this, she aced the monochrome look in a black and white ensemble consisting of a floral printed white top and wide-legged black pants. She once again left her wavy hair open and completed the look with smokey eyeshadow, nude lips and flushed cheeks.
View this post on Instagram
Not just formals, the designer also made a statement with casual fashion. Earlier, she was seen keeping it fuss-free in olive green shorts and a matching jacket paired with a white tank top. She completed the look with a pair of white sneakers and sunglasses and her hair tied in a bun.
View this post on Instagram
Which is your favourite look?
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-