Monday, August 23, 2021
Gauri Khan exudes elegance in her recent looks; check them out

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
August 23, 2021 9:40:42 pm
Gauri KhanGauri Khan's style can be your perfect minimal fashion inspiration. (Source: Gauri Khan/Instagram)

Film producer and interior designer Gauri Khan has a very elegant and stylish fashion sense. She manages to make heads turn with her understated sartorial choices, making a strong case for minimalist fashion. And she, once again, impressed us with her recent fashion outings.

Gauri rocked the boss-lady look as she wore a lime yellow co-ord set from Dries van Noten, consisting of a yellow top, sleeveless blazer and matching pants. Keeping the look subtle, she accessorised it with just a statement gold ring and left her hair open in soft waves.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) 

The look was rounded off with smokey eyes, winged eyeliner, bronzed cheeks and nude brown lip shade. Overall, the look was a perfect blend of formal and chic.

Prior to this, she aced the monochrome look in a black and white ensemble consisting of a floral printed white top and wide-legged black pants. She once again left her wavy hair open and completed the look with smokey eyeshadow, nude lips and flushed cheeks.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) 

Not just formals, the designer also made a statement with casual fashion. Earlier, she was seen keeping it fuss-free in olive green shorts and a matching jacket paired with a white tank top. She completed the look with a pair of white sneakers and sunglasses and her hair tied in a bun.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan)

 

Which is your favourite look?

