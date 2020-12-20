scorecardresearch
Sunday, December 20, 2020
My Life in Design: Gauri Khan keeps up the glam quotient for her book

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | December 20, 2020 10:10:10 am
Stylist Ami Patel shared what seems snippets from the book or even the cover and it is evident that she designed Khan.

Earlier this year, designer Gauri Khan announced her debut book, My Life in Design. Now, stylist Ami Patel shared what seems snippets from the book or even the cover, and it is evident that she designed Khan. In the first instance, Khan looked regal in a red dress from the label Roland Mouret. The look was accessorised with a thick bracelet on one hand and completed with hair parted at the centre.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami)

She opted for the bling in the second look, as she stood out in this sequin gown from Yousef Al Jasmi. It was one of the designer’s characteristic designs and the colour really complemented her. We quite liked the cold-shoulder sleeves and the way the make-up was done to let the outfit do all the talking.

Check out the photo here.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami)

Announcing her book, Khan — owner of the famous interior design company Gauri Khan Designs (GKD) — had said: “There are several experiences in my journey as a designer that I would like to record for posterity. The book will be very visually appealing with exclusive pictures and information that I feel could guide aspiring designers or those who are just generally interested in the art of design. The lockdown has given me time to work on this coffee-table book and I will be extremely happy to see it published soon.”

