Gauri Karan of ‘Gauri and Nainika’ set to wed Saddam Nabi Azad; a look at the popular designs by the label

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (L), Kangana Ranaut (C), Deepika Padukone don Gauri and Nainika designs. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express) Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (L), Kangana Ranaut (C), Deepika Padukone don Gauri and Nainika designs. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express)

Gauri Karan, of the Gauri and Nainika fashion label, is set to tie the knot with Saddam Nabi Azad, son of veteran Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad. The festivities kicked off last week at Karans’ Delhi home with a ‘Havana Nights’ theme party.

Now, the designer sisters have created a name for themselves with the likes of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone and Kangana Ranaut flaunting their creations in the past, but what remains to be seen is Karan’s choice of outfit for her big day. Will it have their signature flouncy touch to it? Only time will tell, but in the meanwhile, let’s take a look at the their popular designs.

Priyanka Chopra has been seen wearing their designs many times. At Filmfare, the Quantico star looked stunning in a black Silk Czar gown from the label at Filmfare 2012.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has also been seen wearing the label to international events. For a Longines event in Australia, the actor picked a hand-embellished lace and silk gown with 3-D magnolia flowers. Needless to say, she looked gorgeous.

Aaradhya Bachchan has been a special client of the designer duo, with the 6-year-old dressed in a red textured midi from the label for her visit to Cannes 2018. She has worn Gauri and Nainika designs on other occasions as well.

Deepika Padukone has picked the designers’ collection for some of her more memorable looks. Remember the romantic red creation with a big bow at the back, she wore to Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards last year?

In a Gauri and Nainika, skunk textured gown with hand embroidered holographic flower, Kangana Ranaut looked striking.

ALSO READ | Sonakshi Sinha proves orange is still the new black in this ruffle bodycon gown

Hollywood has also been drawn to the designers’ beautiful couture. Kerry Washington turned cover girl for Adweek in a monochrome number from the label.

Do you like their work?

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd