Designer Gaurav Gupta to open Lakmé Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2019

The most awaited fashion event of the year, Lakmé Fashion Week 2019, is scheduled to start from January 30 and go on till February 3, 2019. The show will open with a display from designer extraordinaire Gaurav Gupta, wherein he will showcase his Summer/Resort 2019 collection at The Royal Opera House, Mumbai on January 29.

Naming his collection ‘The (Un)folding’, the designer is all set to put together the delicacy of handwoven fabrics with the sharpness of “his signature gravity-defying pattern-making”.

Apart from the designer’s love for origami folding and fluid-structural construction, this year’s collection will showcase elements that are unique to Indian design: embellishments, textiles, and highlights. It will also include many firsts for the label. For instance, Lucknawi Chikankari, an intricate traditional embroidery style from Lucknow, will make an appearance in Gupta’s collection. As will a very particular tone of yellow that is traditionally called ‘basanti’, literally meaning the essence of sunlit spring.

“In keeping with the lightness of chikankari — an ideal technique for spring-design — the colour palette features mostly pastel shades like powder blue, yellow, ivory, rose, and the likes”, the press release on the designer’s collection says.

Keeping the wedding season and upcoming festive occasions in mind, the designer will also bring forth a range of Benarasi brocades fashioned into deconstructed lehengas. Even his menswear collection boasts of beautifully designed chikankari and brocades in a number of patterns and styles.