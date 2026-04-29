800 hours of handwork, 3,000 crystals each: Gaurav Gupta designs Lady Gaga, Doechii’s sculptural bodysuits for ‘Devil Wears Prada 2’ music video

Indian designer Gaurav Gupta has yet again been making waves, this time for creating dramatic custom couture for Lady Gaga and Doechii for their Runway music video featured in The Devil Wears Prada 2, which stars Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt, and Simone Ashley in key roles.

The avant-garde video, which was released this week, has been trending on social media for its theatrical silhouettes.

Lady Gaga, Doechii in Gaurav Gupta’s sculptural bodysuits

Sharing the video on Instagram, Gupta shared that he created two sculptural bodysuits that reflected his futuristic aesthetic. The Always Remember Us This Way singer donned a pearl-toned corseted ensemble, heavily hand-embellished with crystals and pearls that shimmered under the lights, giving the illusion of a luminous second skin.