800 hours of handwork, 3,000 crystals each: Gaurav Gupta designs Lady Gaga, Doechii’s sculptural bodysuits for ‘Devil Wears Prada 2’ music video

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
Indian designer Gaurav Gupta has yet again been making waves, this time for creating dramatic custom couture for Lady Gaga and Doechii for their Runway music video featured in The Devil Wears Prada 2, which stars Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt, and Simone Ashley in key roles.
The avant-garde video, which was released this week, has been trending on social media for its theatrical silhouettes.
Sharing the video on Instagram, Gupta shared that he created two sculptural bodysuits that reflected his futuristic aesthetic. The Always Remember Us This Way singer donned a pearl-toned corseted ensemble, heavily hand-embellished with crystals and pearls that shimmered under the lights, giving the illusion of a luminous second skin.
Doechii, on the other hand, appeared in a black version of the look, punctuated with spikes and metal studs layered over a sequinned, crystal-studded base that added a sharper edge to the music video.
Both ensembles were designed as single-piece silhouettes with integrated face coverings that extended from head to toe. Gupta also shared that the couture pieces required more than 800 hours of meticulous handwork by a team of artisans and were adorned with over 3,000 crystals each.
The video, directed by Parris Goebel, also showcases designs from celebrated labels including Robert Wun, Harris Reed and Viktor & Rolf.
“Both looks are constructed as single-piece silhouettes with integrated face covering, extending from head to toe to merge body, garment, and mask. Realised over 800 hours of handwork by a team of artisans, each piece is embedded with over 3000 crystals, creating a dimensional, immersive surface,” Gupta captioned the video.
Watch here:
View this post on Instagram
Gaurav Gupta had earlier dressed several international stars, including Shakira, Mindy Kaling, Beyoncè, Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, Jenna Ortega, and Fan Bingbing.