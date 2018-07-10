Gauahar Khan plays with shades of pastel pink to get her ethnic look right

Gauahar Khan has an impressive sense of style and the diva proved it yet again in this pretty pink salwar kameez. (Source: Designed by Nidhi Mishra) Gauahar Khan has an impressive sense of style and the diva proved it yet again in this pretty pink salwar kameez. (Source: Designed by Nidhi Mishra)

One of the most popular faces of television, Gauahar Khan is known for her immaculate fashion sense. Khan can effortlessly carry off both, western as well as traditional attires, with ease and elan. She was recently spotted at the launch event of a jewellery store wearing a gorgeous pink churidar from Mayyur Girotra Couture.

Styled by Devki B, the outfit had golden patterns on it and we love how it was perfectly aligned and not jarring. It was teamed up with a matching sheer dupatta. Adorning a statement neck piece, earrings and a ring, Khan looked gorgeous and it was difficult to look away from her.

Check out the pictures here.

Just a few days back, Khan donned a yellow kurti with floral details designed by Anoli Shah and gave onlookers a tip or two on how to keep things simple and fashionable during summer. Styled by Devki B, the outfit was teamed with matching palazzo pants. Standing in the midst of the greenery in Kashmir, Khan looked lovely and the ensemble wonderfully complimented her svelte frame.

Khan shared the picture on Instagram with the caption, “@devs213 helps me turn up in style!!! ???? everywhere!! #baramullayoythfestival2018 in Kashmir, wearing @anolishahdesigninc classy outfit! Love it!! What an experience to see the great efforts of our #indianArmy for the youth of Kashmir! Praying hard for Kashmir ! Beauty , love n peace !!”

What do you think of her outfit? Tell us in the comments below.

