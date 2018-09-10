Gauhar Khan’s shirt dress-trench coat combo is an inspiration

Gauhar Khan looks pretty in an Escape by Aishwarya outfit. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express) Gauhar Khan looks pretty in an Escape by Aishwarya outfit. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express)

Gauhar Khan was recently in attendance at a press conference in Melbourne. For the event, the actor picked a khaki shirt dress from Escape by Aishwarya.

Stylist Devki B kept the look sharp and layered her dress with a beige trench coat. The belt cinching at the waist gave some structure to the dress and the actor rounded out her look with a pair of black strappy heels and nude make-up.

Check out the pictures here.

Earlier, we had seen the actor step out in a Notebook burgundy wrap-around dress that she had complemented with gold earrings and a slim bracelet from Flowerchild by Shaheen Abbas. She added finishing touches to her look with nude make-up, hair styled into a bun and black strappy heels.

Check out the pictures here.

ALSO READ | Gauhar Khan gives us summer fashion goals in this kurti and palazzo combo

When it comes to ethnic style, Khan makes an equally strong statement. A short while ago, we had seen the actor step out in a beautiful pink sleeveless suit from Mayyur Girotra Couture that was accentuated with embroidered gold patterns. With a silver lined tulle pink dupatta draped around her shoulders, the actor looked lovely. For the accessories, Devki B picked a statement neckpiece, earrings, kadas and a cocktail ring from Swarnima Jewels. With hair softy tied back and gold strappy heels, the actor rounded out her look nicely.

What do you think about her sartorial choices? Let us know in the comments section below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd