Gauhar Khan gives us summer fashion goals in this kurti and palazzo combo

(Source: Gauhar Khan/Instagram) (Source: Gauhar Khan/Instagram)

Gauhar Khan has a striking face and much has been said about that. But the model also has some great fashion sense and more often than not she does gives us some major fashion goals. Recently, she was spotted wearing a yellow kurti with floral details designed by Anoli Shah. Styled by Devki B, it was teamed with a matching palazzo pant. Standing amidst all the greenery in Kashmir, she was appropriately dressed for the summer and the kurti also complimented her svelte frame.

Khan shared the picture on Instagram with the caption, “@devs213 helps me turn up in style!!! ???? everywhere!! #baramullayoythfestival2018 in Kashmir, wearing @anolishahdesigninc classy outfit! Love it!! What an experience to see the great efforts of our #indianArmy for the youth of Kashmir! Praying hard for Kashmir ! Beauty , love n peace !!”

Last year, Khan had walked the India Beach Fashion Week (IBFW) in Goa and turned several heads. She was the showstopper for designer Ken Ferns’ collection that was made for Romedy Now called the ‘LOVE.LAUGH.LIVE’. The collection was a burst of colours and had several chic ensembles in pop colours. Khan looked stunning in an off-shoulder pink top paired with fun asymetrical skirt.

Along with her, Esha Gupta, Kiara Advani had walked for designers such as Vikram Phadnis, Rocky S, Anand Kabra among others. All of them showcased their rich and vibrant collections and made it into quite an event.

