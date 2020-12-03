scorecardresearch
We love Gauahar Khan’s lehenga set in latest pic with Zaid Darbar

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | December 3, 2020 9:40:16 pm
What do you think of the look? (Source: Devki B/Instagram)

Gauahar Khan and partner Zaid Darbar are all set to tie the knot on December 25, an announcement they made recently. While the couple often shares lovely pictures of them together, we really like Gauahar in the latest picture. Styled by Devki B, she looked stunning in a lehenga from Mrunalini Rao which was styled with a crop top featuring intricate work and a matching jacket.

Zaid was seen in a classic kurta paired with straight pants and a contrasting waistcoat.

Sharing the picture, the stylist wrote, “Congratulations you two! ✨ If 2020 were a question, this would be the answer”

 

A post shared by D e v k i • B (@devs213)

Guauhar has always been a fashion inspiration and gave us major goals even when she was inside the Bigg Boss house. Keeping it trendy and blingy for most of the time, she had wowed in an embellished outfit from Dilnaz which was encrusted with mirrorwork and embellishments in silver, red and beige.

We like how the overall look turned out. (Photo: gauaharkhan/ Instagram) She was styled by Devki B. (Photo: gauaharkhan/ Instagram)

She kept accessories to a minimal and rounded out with a nude lip shade and a sleek hairdo.

The actor made a dazzling statement. (Photo: gauaharkhan/ Instagram)

We are very excited to see her look on the wedding day. What do you think of their looks?

