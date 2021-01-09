Newlyweds Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar step out in ethnic; see pics

What do you think of their outfits? (Source: celebritygyaan/Instagram)

Newlywed Gauahar Khan, who recently got hitched to Zaid Darbar, got to feel like “Nayi Naveli Dulhan”, after 15 days of shooting post her wedding in December last year.

The couple was spotted reportedly at a close friend’s wedding. The 37-year-old actor also posted a picture of her look for the occasion.

“Nayi Naveli Dulhan feels. Finally after 15 days of shoot after my wedding,” she wrote. Take a look:

The Begum Jaan actor donned a blue organza sari, with the pallu in yellow, and embroidered motifs all across the border. Gauahar teamed the saree with an embellished red blouse. She wore her hair in a bun adorned with a gajra. She completed the look with a heavy gold neckpiece, earrings and bangles, along with a matching potli.

Meanwhile, pictures of the couple posing together in their wedding party attire have been doing the rounds on social media.

Zaid Darbar was seen in a blingy beige kurta that he teamed with a golden Nehru jacket. Take a look:

But we are not really impressed with the couple’s looks, to say the least. The strange mix-and-match of colours–not to mention the bold embroidery–did not really come across as a good fashion choice. What do you think of their look?