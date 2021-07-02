scorecardresearch
Gauahar Khan looks splendid in this bright red one-shoulder coord set

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
July 2, 2021 4:30:19 pm
We love the one-shoulder red co-ord set. (Source: Guhar Khan/ Instagram)

Gauahar Khan always keeps her best fashion foot forward. As such, she also knows how to make a statement every time she steps out. So it was not surprising that she did it yet again — this time looking lovely in a bright red one-shoulder coord set.

Styled by Devki B, the outfit from Label : Anushree was teamed with black heels, and Gauahar aced the look.

Take a look at the pictures below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by GAUAHAR KHAN (@gauaharkhan)

Like mentioned, Gauhar has often left us wide-eyed with her impeccable fashion choices. Take a look at some of her other outfits in case you need any summer style inspiration:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by GAUAHAR KHAN (@gauaharkhan)

She looked gorgeous in this off-white block print kurta set. The dainty handmade crochet detailing stood out and how.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by GAUAHAR KHAN (@gauaharkhan)

She looked equally lovely in this yellow handmade dress from Nandini Studio. Keeping it simple, she completed the look with subtle makeup and beige footwear.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by GAUAHAR KHAN (@gauaharkhan)

Last but definitely not least, Gauahar stole the show in this blue kurti teamed with straight-cut pants which had scalloped lace detailing and a floral print dupatta.

The actor definitely looks stunning in both western and ethnic wear.

