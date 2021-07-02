Gauahar Khan looks splendid in this bright red one-shoulder coord set

Gauahar Khan always keeps her best fashion foot forward. As such, she also knows how to make a statement every time she steps out. So it was not surprising that she did it yet again — this time looking lovely in a bright red one-shoulder coord set.

Styled by Devki B, the outfit from Label : Anushree was teamed with black heels, and Gauahar aced the look.

Take a look at the pictures below:

Like mentioned, Gauhar has often left us wide-eyed with her impeccable fashion choices. Take a look at some of her other outfits in case you need any summer style inspiration:

She looked gorgeous in this off-white block print kurta set. The dainty handmade crochet detailing stood out and how.

She looked equally lovely in this yellow handmade dress from Nandini Studio. Keeping it simple, she completed the look with subtle makeup and beige footwear.

Last but definitely not least, Gauahar stole the show in this blue kurti teamed with straight-cut pants which had scalloped lace detailing and a floral print dupatta.

The actor definitely looks stunning in both western and ethnic wear.

