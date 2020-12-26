Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar reception: The couple look adorable together

After much anticipation, Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar got married amidst much fanfare. They celebrated their reception too where both looked stunning together. For the ceremony, Khan went for a gold and maroon lehenga with breathtaking details. The velvet lehenga was intricately embroidered that went really well with the sequin details.

The look was completed with a matching veil and accessorised it with a diamond neckpiece.

On the other hand, Zaid was seen in a black and gold bandhgala.

Check out their pictures here.

Their reception was attended by several celebrities like designer Manish Malhotra and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

For the nikah, Zaid was seen in a cream coloured sherwani. This was paired with an intricate dupatta featuring gota pati border and mirror work. Khan looked ethereal in a sharara designed by Saira Shakira. The ensemble stood out for the deep U-neck and was intricately detailed with ivory threadwork and encrusted with little pearls and beads.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zaid Darbar (@zaid_darbar)

The couple had announced their wedding news on social media with a picture and the caption: “Writing our love story on each other’s hearts forever with the blessings of our family and friends and above all Allah. ❤ (sic)”

We wish them many more years of togetherness.

