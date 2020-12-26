scorecardresearch
Saturday, December 26, 2020
Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar reception: The couple look adorable together

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar had announced their wedding news on social media with a picture.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | December 26, 2020 12:10:56 pm
After much anticipation, Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar got married amidst much fanfare. They celebrated their reception too where both looked stunning together. For the ceremony, Khan went for a gold and maroon lehenga with breathtaking details. The velvet lehenga was intricately embroidered that went really well with the sequin details.

The look was completed with a matching veil and accessorised it with a diamond neckpiece.

On the other hand, Zaid was seen in a black and gold bandhgala.

(Source: PR Handout)

 

Their reception was attended by several celebrities like designer Manish Malhotra and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Also Read |Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar are all smiles at their pre-wedding celebrations
manish malhotra, sanjay leela bhansali Manish Malhotra shared a photo with Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Ismail Darbar. (Photo: Manish Malhotra/Instagram)

For the nikah, Zaid was seen in a cream coloured sherwani. This was paired with an intricate dupatta featuring gota pati border and mirror work. Khan looked ethereal in a sharara designed by Saira Shakira. The ensemble stood out for the deep U-neck and was intricately detailed with ivory threadwork and encrusted with little pearls and beads.

 

The couple had announced their wedding news on social media with a picture and the caption: “Writing our love story on each other’s hearts forever with the blessings of our family and friends and above all Allah. ❤ (sic)”

We wish them many more years of togetherness.

