Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar twin in yellow at Chiksa ceremony

The year witnessed one of the deadliest pandemics, but it could not dampen the spirit of the wedding season. Many celebrities tied the knot, and the latest couple to get married is Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar. They both announced their wedding recently, and the pre-wedding festivities are in full swing.

For their Chiksa ceremony recently, both were seen twinning in yellow. Gauahar was seen in a yellow embellished lehenga from the label Maayera Jaipur. The dark pink and yellow combination looked lovely, and we dig the way she accessorised the look and the way her hair was styled in braids.

Zaid, on the other hand, was seen in a yellow kurta and white pyjama set. The look was completed with juttis and matching shades.

Earlier, they were seen announcing their wedding in style on social media. In the pictures, the bride-to-be was seen in a gorgeous lehenga from Mrunalini Rao. We really liked the way it was styled with a crop top featuring intricate work and a matching jacket. Zaid looked sharp in a classic kurta paired with straight pants. This was teamed with a contrasting waistcoat.

Sharing the picture, her stylist Devki B wrote, “Congratulations you two! ✨ If 2020 were a question, this would be the answer”

With all the looks coming at us, we are more than excited and waiting to see what all she has in store.

What do you think about their looks?

