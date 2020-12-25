Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar are all smiles at their pre-wedding celebrations

It is the season of weddings and the latest to add to the list are Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar. They are both about to tie the knot on December 25 and the pre-wedding festivities are in full swing. The mehendi celebrations among others took place recently and both looked adorable together.

Khan was seen in a mustard ethnic outfit. The kurti was intricately embroidered and the look was teamed with a matching dupatta. It was pulled together with minimal makeup letting her radiant smile and her hands adorned with mehendi do the rest.

The outfit, however, had a special connection for Khan. Sharing pictures of herself, she revealed the same. This was a gift from her brother four years ago. “Thanking my jaan, my brother @asaadzkhan for the lovely gift that I’m wearing which was given to me 4 years back! You couldn’t make it to the wedding but the love surely did! It’s so special to wear the blessings you have sent me on my big day. This is for you Asabhai and @sabreen.a.jan,” she wrote.

In another look, possibly for her haldi, she chose a similar colour. Styled by Devki B, Khan was seen in a lehenga from Rajdeep Ranawat. She accessorised it with floral jewellery and looked lovely. Darbar too was seen in an outfit from the same label, twinning with his wife-to-be in a similar coloured waistcoat.

Finally, in the third look they opted for a different colour. The bride looked pretty in this lehenga from Mayyur Girotra Official and we dig the zari work on it. Zaid was seen in a matching bandhgala.

Announcing her wedding on Instagram with a note, she had written, “The year 2020 has been anything but ordinary and our love story through it all has been nothing short of extraordinary! It gives us immense joy to announce that we are tying the knot and embarking on a journey of forever. Keeping the current scenario in mind, we will be celebrating the big day with our family in an intimate ceremony. We seek your blessings & love & are eternally grateful for the constant support & the outpour of warm wishes we have received. We hope for every soul to find its mate and pray for every heart to find it’s reason to beat. All our love, Gauahar and Zaid.”

