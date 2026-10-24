Before buying that outfit, check these details on the clothing label

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A garment label provides far more information regarding an apparel item than its product blurb ever could. A product description may persuade you to buy a piece of apparel, but its label helps you understand exactly what you own. It shows care instructions and ways to extend the garment’s lifespan.
Important details found in a garment label
Sneha Yadav, fashion consultant, brand and image strategist, NIFT Alumna, lists the details that can help us make better buying decisions.
One key detail on the tag or label is the textile makeup.
“There is a distinction that exists among solid cotton, a cotton mix, and cloth created using man-made threads. The tag clearly shows what the outfit is made of. These facts influence how the piece feels, how it survives laundering cycles, whether it retains its shape, and how much maintenance it requires. For a person wishing to select their apparel, understanding the textile makeup is truly significant,” she says.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.
The wash-care guidelines are equally important.
“They indicate if the garment may enter a washing machine or requires manual cleaning, which thermal setting applies, whether drying under sun or shadow occurs, and what type of pressing or thermal exposure remains secure. Such specifics count heavily since employing the wrong technique can destroy the textile,” she explains.
Yadav adds that not following the instructions may change surface quality, dull the hue, alter the shape, and shorten the garment’s lifespan.
“An apparel piece could appear fine upon purchase. The extent of your maintenance determines its remaining period of acceptable state,” she adds.
The tag might additionally reveal the origin location. This supplies data regarding source provenance. Based on the object and contents displayed, the label could include manufacturer details, size measurements, and other attributes about the merchandise.
From a design perspective, Yadav believes clothing labels warrant more regard than they typically receive. People often examine an item’s form, colour, texture, and overall look. The tag helps them see what lies beneath that visual presentation. It connects how clothes look to how they function in daily life.
Developing a routine of reading tags could lead to more informed, deliberate decisions about garments.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.