Before buying that outfit, check these details on the clothing label

A garment label provides far more information regarding an apparel item than its product blurb ever could. A product description may persuade you to buy a piece of apparel, but its label helps you understand exactly what you own. It shows care instructions and ways to extend the garment’s lifespan.

Important details found in a garment label

Sneha Yadav, fashion consultant, brand and image strategist, NIFT Alumna, lists the details that can help us make better buying decisions.

One key detail on the tag or label is the textile makeup.

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“There is a distinction that exists among solid cotton, a cotton mix, and cloth created using man-made threads. The tag clearly shows what the outfit is made of. These facts influence how the piece feels, how it survives laundering cycles, whether it retains its shape, and how much maintenance it requires. For a person wishing to select their apparel, understanding the textile makeup is truly significant,” she says.