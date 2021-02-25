Alia Bhatt keeps things chic at Gangubai Kathiawadi director Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s birthday bash

What do you think of her look? (Photo: Instagram/AliaBhatt)

Alia Bhatt trended all through yesterday as the teaser of her upcoming film, Gangubai Kathiawadi was released. She received praise from all quarters, and later, the actor was seen attending the birthday bash of the director of the film, Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

The Highway actor was seen having fun with fashion as she stepped out in a white one-shoulder blouse with a knotted detail at the waist. She teamed it with a pair of white trousers and accessorised the look with golden hoops. Keeping it fuss-free, she tied her hair in a neat ponytail.

Check out the videos here.

The actor’s fondness for white is not a secret as she has often sported the colour.

She looked lovely when she had stepped out in a white kurta-churidaar from the label AM:PM Official by Ankur & Priyanka Modi. Styled by Ami Patel, the chanderi ensemble was accessorised with silver earrings.

What do you think about her look? (File)

Here are some other instances of the actor nailing white.

Alia Bhatt at Kalank’s screening. (Source: APH Images) Alia Bhatt at Kalank’s screening. (Source: APH Images)

We quite like how Alia adds some colour by pairing her outfits with bold coloured shoes.

What do you think of her look?