scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, February 09, 2022
Breaking News

‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ promotions: Alia Bhatt looks charming in a Punit Balana creation

The actor posed in an all-white look with a dash of bold red; check it out

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
February 9, 2022 10:50:40 am
Alia Bhatt, Alia Bhatt news, Alia Bhatt photos, Alia Bhatt fashion, Alia Bhatt sari, Alia Bhatt Gangubai Kathiawadi, celeb fashion, indian express newsWhat do you think of this look? (Photo: Instagram/@aliaabhatt)

Alia Bhatt, who is all set to grace the screen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi‘, is busy promoting the film on social media platforms. The actor recently posted a series of stunning photographs channeling her look from the film, albeit with a modern touch.

Taking to Instagram, she posed in an all-white look with a dash of bold red. The actor wore an ivory-white sari, reminiscent of her look in the film trailer, where her feisty character appears to don a pristine white sari throughout.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gangubai 🤍🙏 (@aliaabhatt)

She let her hair loose — wearing it in wavy curls and with a side parting — and accessorised with two red roses tucked behind her ears. Her bold red lips matched with that of the roses’ and we like that she kept her makeup — done by Puneet B Saini — subtle and dewy, allowing the contrasting colours of red and white to clash.

ALSO READ |Badhaai Do promotions: Bhumi Pednekar’s sari has love motif embroidered in different languages

The actor accessorised with a few statement rings and wore a pair of round studded gemstone earrings. The only touch of modern was her sleeveless blouse that featured chikankari embroidery and sequins.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami)

Alia was styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel, who shared the look on her page as well, while also tagging designer Punit Balana in her Instagram stories.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Alia Bhatt, Alia Bhatt news, Alia Bhatt photos, Alia Bhatt fashion, Alia Bhatt sari, Alia Bhatt Gangubai Kathiawadi, celeb fashion, indian express news Photo: Instagram/@stylebyami

Gangubai Kathiawadi releases later this month, in which the actor plays the eponymous fiery matriarch, brothel owner and politician.

What do you think of this look?

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Tel Aviv pop-up art
Pop-up art takes over Tel Aviv’s condemned building

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 09: Latest News

Advertisement