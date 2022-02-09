‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ promotions: Alia Bhatt looks charming in a Punit Balana creation

February 9, 2022 10:50:40 am
Alia Bhatt, who is all set to grace the screen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi‘, is busy promoting the film on social media platforms. The actor recently posted a series of stunning photographs channeling her look from the film, albeit with a modern touch.
Taking to Instagram, she posed in an all-white look with a dash of bold red. The actor wore an ivory-white sari, reminiscent of her look in the film trailer, where her feisty character appears to don a pristine white sari throughout.
She let her hair loose — wearing it in wavy curls and with a side parting — and accessorised with two red roses tucked behind her ears. Her bold red lips matched with that of the roses’ and we like that she kept her makeup — done by Puneet B Saini — subtle and dewy, allowing the contrasting colours of red and white to clash.
The actor accessorised with a few statement rings and wore a pair of round studded gemstone earrings. The only touch of modern was her sleeveless blouse that featured chikankari embroidery and sequins.
Alia was styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel, who shared the look on her page as well, while also tagging designer Punit Balana in her Instagram stories.
Gangubai Kathiawadi releases later this month, in which the actor plays the eponymous fiery matriarch, brothel owner and politician.
