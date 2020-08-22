Ganesh Chaturthi: Sonali Bendre, Shilpa Shetty add to the festive cheer

Like every year, everybody has united in the celebrations of Ganesh Chaturthi. The scale might be limited this year, but the festivity is in the air and much like every year, celebrities are partaking in the festivals. Many took to social media to share pictures and we cannot help but be impressed with their ethnic apparels.
Divya Khosla Kumar was seen looking lovely in an all-red ensemble. The intricately embellished outfit had floral patterns on it and makes for a lovely festive wear.
Shilpa Shetty Kundra was seen in a traditional ensemble. The fuchsia colour really worked and how.
🌺 गणपति बाप्पा मोर्या 🌺 And He’s here!😍🙏🏻😍 ~ गणेश चतुर्थी की आप सभी को ढेर सारी शुभकामनाएँ🌺🙏🏻❤️ Wishing my #InstaFam and all a very Happy Ganesh Chaturthi❤️🙏🏻🌺 This year, we need Bappa’s presence and His blessings more than ever. I pray that we emerge victorious from these times with strength & wisdom, and embrace a better future together. May each one of us be blessed abundantly with tons of love, health, happiness, and success. Stay safe… stay healthy… stay strong!🙏🏻❤️ @rajkundra9 . Thank you, @punitbalanaofficial, for these thoughtful outfits loved twinning with the family ❤️🙏🤗 . . . #HappyGaneshChaturthi #GanapatiBappaMorya #Blessed #gratitude #happiness #familytime #FestivalsOfIndia #StayHealthy #StayHappy #StaySafe
Sonali Bendre looked stunning in this sari. She kept things traditional, right from the hairdo to the jewellery.
Ananya Panday kept things simple in a white and blue combination kurta. She teamed this with flared pants.
