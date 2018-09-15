Shilpa Shetty, Malaika Arora, Ananya Pandey: Here’s what our favourite celebs wore on Ganesh Chaturthi

Take a look at Shilpa Shetty and Ananya Pandey’s latest style file. (Designed by Rajan Sharma/Indian Express) Take a look at Shilpa Shetty and Ananya Pandey’s latest style file. (Designed by Rajan Sharma/Indian Express)

The rendezvous between Ganesh Chaturthi and Bollywood has always been a glamorous one, thanks to the celebrities, who celebrate the festival every year with much pomp and glam and leaves no stones unturned when it comes to levelling up their fashion game. Recently, we spotted Shilpa Shetty Kundra looking lovely in a hot pink and white striped sari from Devnaagri that she teamed with a floral print blouse.

For the accessories, stylist Sanjana Batra picked statement earrings with a matching necklace and a nose pin. A neutral palette with well-defined eyes and wavy hairdo rounded off her look well.

Shilpa Shetty during Ganesh Chaturthi. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Shilpa Shetty during Ganesh Chaturthi. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Malaika Arora celebrated the occasion clad in a lime green, embellished sharara from Simar Dugal teamed with a silver bag from Vipul Shah. She further styled her outfit with silver jhumkas and matching rings. A nude make-up palette and marsala lips gave finishing touches to her look.

Huma Qureshi chose an ice blue, embroidered lehenga from Anita Dongre’s ‘Songs of Summer’ collection. Stylist Mohit Rai rounded off her look with silver jewellery from Silver Streak Store while neutral make-up and a neat bun tied with a gajra completed her look.

Ananya Pandey, who is soon to debut in Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year 2 made quite a statement in a hot pink sharara from Manish Malhotra. The embroidered outfit was teamed with a beige dupatta. We like the fact the youngster chose to give accessories a complete miss otherwise it might have looked overdone. A dewy sheen with red lips accentuated her look well.

