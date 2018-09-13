Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Here’s how Bollywood stars dressed up for the ocassion

Bollywood welcomes Ganesh Chaturthi festival everything in style. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Bollywood welcomes Ganesh Chaturthi festival everything in style. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Ganesh Chaturthi festival is celebrated with much gusto in Mumbai, thanks to our Bollywood celebrities who leave no stones unturned when it comes to adding a touch of glam to everything they do. Right from Shilpa Shetty Kundra to Salman Khan, a bunch of stars joined in the celebrations of Ganesh Chaturthi and kept up with the spirit of the festival in style.

Here’s a peek at who wore what for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

The Stree actor Shraddha Kapoor, who celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi every year at her grand parents’ house, took to Instagram to post a picture and send out festive wishes to her followers.

Kapoor was seen in a blue kurta that she teamed up with huge statement gold jhumkas and gold bangles.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra who celebrates the festival with her friends and family every year carried a traditional purple creme sari with elan and teamed it with heavy jewellery.

Actor Suniel Shetty and his daughter Athiya Shetty welcomed Ganpati in a grand style. While Suniel was seen in his casual self, Athiya wore a graceful yellow and grey Anarkali.

Divya Khosla Kumar, along with husband Bhushan Kumar and son, celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi in a beige traditional maxi dress. Her hair was beautifully done with soft curls. She paired the dress with small earrings.

Salman Khan and his family welcomed Lord Ganesh with much aplomb at their Galaxy apartment in Mumbai. Sister Arpita Khan was seen carrying the small idol while entering the house. She was seen in a pink and white floral suit.

