Game Over trailer launch: Taapsee Pannu looks chic in this Masaba Gupta outfit

Just like she has successfully carved her niche in Bollywood, actor Taapsee Pannu has also marked her territory when it comes to making fashion choices. The Badla actor can rock a casual look with as much ease as a pantsuit, dress or even ethnic wear.

Recently, at the trailer launch of her latest release, Game Over, she wore an off-shoulder purple and mustard coloured co-ord set. Needless to say, the actor looked chic in the printed House of Masaba outfit.

With an outfit that seemed perfect for summer, we really liked her half bun hairdo which added a fun element to her entire look. She rounded off her look with huge gold hoop earrings, subtle make-up and round sunnies.

Prior to this, she was seen turning heads at an event in Mumbai. Giving a twist to regular formal wear, the Soorma actor wore a monotone outfit which had an asymmetrical top and was paired with matching pants.

The Amrich outfit was accessorised with a sleek black belt and a pair of black heels. While her make up was done in regular earthy tones, she rounded off her look with hair styled in a side-parted neat bun.

What do you think of her latest look?