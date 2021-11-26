Style file: Proof that Gabriella Demetriades has the coolest off-duty style

Gabriella Demetriades, the founder of womenswear brand Deme and luxury vintage brand VRTT Vintage, has one of the coolest styles in town. An understated mix of retro and contemporary chic, Gabriellas’ style is worth taking note of.

While her on-duty look is always on point, the new mama and partner to Arjun Rampal has an effortlessly cool off-duty style. She pairs statement basics, loves her nude palettes, and experiments while also keeping a signature aesthetic.

Here’s taking a look at some of her ‘fits for fashion inspo on days when you don’t know what to wear:

Her take on the raging Y2K trend is fun, experimental, and chic. There’s nothing boring about the green sequin strappy halter top, cowboy hat, and black and white striped trousers paired with a pair of kitschy boots.

Big, oversized blazers are a wardrobe staple for Gabriella who often pairs them with t-shirts and straight-legged trousers along with a pair of sneakers for a super comfortable day look.

She gives street style her own twist by balancing proportions, playing with the colour palette, and bringing in just the right amount of oomph with her enviable collection of accessories, like this Chanel tote here which she has paired with joggers, a knitted red crop top, and a jacket — a recipe for the perfect fall look.

If you ever needed a sign to know whether you should invest in a three-piece pantsuit, this might just be it. She opted for a pale yellow ensemble and styled it with a dainty golden necklace and a Louis Vuitton bag.

A knitted dress in a nude palette looks to us like the perfect island getaway outfit for when you want to look your best with the least amount of effort.

There’s no reason why you should stack your floral dresses away this winter. She shows how in this Rixo dress which she paired with boots, bag, and a jacket in the same colour for a stunning, understated palette.

Wearing her own label Deme, her tie dye co-ord set checks one of the most popular trends of the season. The wrap around detail of the blouse and the trousers make this set a staple elevated basic.

