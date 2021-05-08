From Virat Kohli to Zoya Akhtar: Here’s who wore what to the airport recently

May 8, 2021 12:30:51 pm
When it comes to acing looks at the airport, the mantra is to keep it comfortable yet fashionable. Keeping the same thought in mind, B-Town continued to move in and out of the airport looking their best. Here are our favourite picks, take a look below.
Erica Fernandes
Erica Fernandes was seen in a bright red kurti set. The straight-cut kurti was styled with flowing ankle-length pants. Adding to the look, she styled it with a pair of maroon flats and a basic brown tote.
Trust Kohli to always ace black. He was seen in an extra-large shirt paired with black cargo. The plain white sneakers added to the look.
Zoya Akhtar
Over a black polka dot top, Akhtar wore a sea blue jacket from Adidas along with capri pants. The look was completed with blue sports shoes and a brown backpack.
Govinda and Sunita Ahuja
Govinda kept it simple in a black t-shirt and beige pants with brown shoes. Sunita kept it chic in a silk blouse with prints along with comfortable black pants and slippers.
Ekta Kapoor
Ekta Kapoor wore a white shirt styled with black track pants. Adding a pop of colour, she went for baby pink sports shoes and completed the look with grey and white masks.
