From Virat Kohli to Zoya Akhtar: Here’s who wore what to the airport recently

When it comes to acing looks at the airport, the mantra is to keep it comfortable yet fashionable. Keeping the same thought in mind, B-Town continued to move in and out of the airport looking their best. Here are our favourite picks, take a look below.

Erica Fernandes

Ethnic wear never fails to impress! (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Ethnic wear never fails to impress! (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Erica Fernandes was seen in a bright red kurti set. The straight-cut kurti was styled with flowing ankle-length pants. Adding to the look, she styled it with a pair of maroon flats and a basic brown tote.

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli kept it dapper in an all-black look. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Virat Kohli kept it dapper in an all-black look. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Trust Kohli to always ace black. He was seen in an extra-large shirt paired with black cargo. The plain white sneakers added to the look.

Zoya Akhtar

Zoya Akhtar was seen at the airport this week. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Zoya Akhtar was seen at the airport this week. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Over a black polka dot top, Akhtar wore a sea blue jacket from Adidas along with capri pants. The look was completed with blue sports shoes and a brown backpack.

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja

They too were seen at the airport. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) They too were seen at the airport. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Govinda kept it simple in a black t-shirt and beige pants with brown shoes. Sunita kept it chic in a silk blouse with prints along with comfortable black pants and slippers.

Ekta Kapoor

She always likes to move in comfort! (Photo: Varinder Chawla) She always likes to move in comfort! (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Ekta Kapoor wore a white shirt styled with black track pants. Adding a pop of colour, she went for baby pink sports shoes and completed the look with grey and white masks.

