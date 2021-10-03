From Vicky Kaushal to Sonakshi Sinha: Fashion hits and misses (September 27- October 3)

October 3, 2021 10:15:05 am
Bollywood stars not just wow everyone with their performances on screen, but also leave everyone impressed with their sartorial picks off-screen. They are often spotted stepping out with their fashion game on. This week, too, a bunch of celebrities were spotted in the city, donning their best looks. Take a look at actors who impressed us with their style this week and who did not.
HIT: Vicky Kaushal made an absolutely dapper appearance recently. He was seen wearing a striped kurta with trousers that were further teamed with a scarf hung around his neck.
Anushka Sharma
HIT: There’s no competing with Anushka Sharma in casual fashion. She looked gorgeous in an olive print shirt that she teamed with a pair of ripped black jeans and sneakers.
HIT: Deepika Padukone looked chic and stylish as she stepped out in an all-beige look. She wore a pair of baggy pants with a full-sleeved top with a V-neckline. She kept the look simple yet elegant.
Radhika Madan
HIT: Radhika Madan looked absolutely lovely in an off-shoulder pink dress that featured a plunging neckline. She kept the look simple with minimal accessories and makeup.
HIT: Kriti Sanon continued her impressive fashion streak as she wore a bodycon pink shimmery dress that had a sheer neckline and feathery detail. The actor looked stunning as she paired it with matching shiny heels and accessories.
Mouni Roy
MISS: Mouni Roy, who usually leaves us in awe of her style, didn’t impress us this week as she was seen donning a fitted black sheer ruffled dress. The dress failed to accentuate Mouni’s style.
HIT: Malaika Arora, once again, left us impressed as she dazzled in a gold sequin gown that featured a sheer neckline and a thigh-high slit. She paired the dress with matching golden heels.
Sonakshi Sinha
HIT: Sonakshi Sinha kept it chic and trendy as she wore a printed co-ord set consisting of white crop top with matching trousers. She opted for a black coloured printed shrug that instantly elevated the look.
Taapsee Pannu
MISS: Taapsee Pannu’s recent look didn’t quite work with us. She wore a pair of brown pants with a beige crop top and a half jacket. The overall ensemble missed the mark.
📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-