From Vicky Kaushal to Sonakshi Sinha: Fashion hits and misses (September 27- October 3)

Bollywood stars not just wow everyone with their performances on screen, but also leave everyone impressed with their sartorial picks off-screen. They are often spotted stepping out with their fashion game on. This week, too, a bunch of celebrities were spotted in the city, donning their best looks. Take a look at actors who impressed us with their style this week and who did not.

Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal poses for the camera. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Vicky Kaushal poses for the camera. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

HIT: Vicky Kaushal made an absolutely dapper appearance recently. He was seen wearing a striped kurta with trousers that were further teamed with a scarf hung around his neck.

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma was clicked in the city. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Anushka Sharma was clicked in the city. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

HIT: There’s no competing with Anushka Sharma in casual fashion. She looked gorgeous in an olive print shirt that she teamed with a pair of ripped black jeans and sneakers.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone was spotted in the city. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Deepika Padukone was spotted in the city. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

HIT: Deepika Padukone looked chic and stylish as she stepped out in an all-beige look. She wore a pair of baggy pants with a full-sleeved top with a V-neckline. She kept the look simple yet elegant.

Radhika Madan

Radhika Madan at the film screening. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Radhika Madan at the film screening. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

HIT: Radhika Madan looked absolutely lovely in an off-shoulder pink dress that featured a plunging neckline. She kept the look simple with minimal accessories and makeup.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon made a stylish appearance. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Kriti Sanon made a stylish appearance. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

HIT: Kriti Sanon continued her impressive fashion streak as she wore a bodycon pink shimmery dress that had a sheer neckline and feathery detail. The actor looked stunning as she paired it with matching shiny heels and accessories.

Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy steps out in the city. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Mouni Roy steps out in the city. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

MISS: Mouni Roy, who usually leaves us in awe of her style, didn’t impress us this week as she was seen donning a fitted black sheer ruffled dress. The dress failed to accentuate Mouni’s style.

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora dazzled in the dress. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Malaika Arora dazzled in the dress. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

HIT: Malaika Arora, once again, left us impressed as she dazzled in a gold sequin gown that featured a sheer neckline and a thigh-high slit. She paired the dress with matching golden heels.

Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha looked stylish. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Sonakshi Sinha looked stylish. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

HIT: Sonakshi Sinha kept it chic and trendy as she wore a printed co-ord set consisting of white crop top with matching trousers. She opted for a black coloured printed shrug that instantly elevated the look.

Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu was spotted in the city. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Taapsee Pannu was spotted in the city. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

MISS: Taapsee Pannu’s recent look didn’t quite work with us. She wore a pair of brown pants with a beige crop top and a half jacket. The overall ensemble missed the mark.

