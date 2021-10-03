scorecardresearch
Sunday, October 03, 2021
From Vicky Kaushal to Sonakshi Sinha: Fashion hits and misses (September 27- October 3)

Take a look at celebrities who impressed us with their style this week and who did not

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
October 3, 2021 10:15:05 am
Fashion Hits and MissesCelebrities were seen making a mark with their fashion choices. (Source: Varinder Chawla; designed by Abhishek Mitra)

Bollywood stars not just wow everyone with their performances on screen, but also leave everyone impressed with their sartorial picks off-screen. They are often spotted stepping out with their fashion game on. This week, too, a bunch of celebrities were spotted in the city, donning their best looks. Take a look at actors who impressed us with their style this week and who did not.

Vicky Kaushal

Fashion Hits and Misses Vicky Kaushal poses for the camera. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

HIT: Vicky Kaushal made an absolutely dapper appearance recently. He was seen wearing a striped kurta with trousers that were further teamed with a scarf hung around his neck.

Anushka Sharma

Fashion Hits and Misses Anushka Sharma was clicked in the city. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

HIT: There’s no competing with Anushka Sharma in casual fashion. She looked gorgeous in an olive print shirt that she teamed with a pair of ripped black jeans and sneakers.

Deepika Padukone

Fashion Hits and Misses Deepika Padukone was spotted in the city. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

HIT: Deepika Padukone looked chic and stylish as she stepped out in an all-beige look. She wore a pair of baggy pants with a full-sleeved top with a V-neckline. She kept the look simple yet elegant.

Radhika Madan

Fashion Hits and Misses Radhika Madan at the film screening. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

HIT: Radhika Madan looked absolutely lovely in an off-shoulder pink dress that featured a plunging neckline. She kept the look simple with minimal accessories and makeup.

Kriti Sanon

Fashion Hits and Misses Kriti Sanon made a stylish appearance. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

HIT: Kriti Sanon continued her impressive fashion streak as she wore a bodycon pink shimmery dress that had a sheer neckline and feathery detail. The actor looked stunning as she paired it with matching shiny heels and accessories.

Mouni Roy

Fashion Hits and Misses Mouni Roy steps out in the city. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

MISS: Mouni Roy, who usually leaves us in awe of her style, didn’t impress us this week as she was seen donning a fitted black sheer ruffled dress. The dress failed to accentuate Mouni’s style.

Malaika Arora

Fashion Hits and Misses Malaika Arora dazzled in the dress. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

HIT: Malaika Arora, once again, left us impressed as she dazzled in a gold sequin gown that featured a sheer neckline and a thigh-high slit. She paired the dress with matching golden heels.

Sonakshi Sinha

Fashion Hits and Misses Sonakshi Sinha looked stylish. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

HIT: Sonakshi Sinha kept it chic and trendy as she wore a printed co-ord set consisting of white crop top with matching trousers. She opted for a black coloured printed shrug that instantly elevated the look.

Taapsee Pannu

Fashion Hits and Misses Taapsee Pannu was spotted in the city. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

MISS: Taapsee Pannu’s recent look didn’t quite work with us. She wore a pair of brown pants with a beige crop top and a half jacket. The overall ensemble missed the mark.

