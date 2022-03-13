From Vaani Kapoor to Kriti Sanon: Fashion hits and misses (Mar 7-Mar 13)

With movie promotions, red carpets, and film screenings taking place, stars are amping-up their fashion game with every look. This week, it was all about glam, and then some more.

Take a look at who bagged the fashion score, and who didn’t:

HIT- Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon in a blush pink blazer dress. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Kriti Sanon in a blush pink blazer dress. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Kriti looked chic as well as spring-ready in this blush pink blazer dress with a belt which has a subtle shimmer. She wore them with transparent heels and accessories with lock anklets, chain link necklace layered with another dainty charm necklace, and rings.

MISS– Vidyut Jammwal

Vidyut Jammwal in a black and white ensemble. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Vidyut Jammwal in a black and white ensemble. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Vidyut Jammwal‘s blazer and wrap skirt/trouser with white zipped up boots is giving us David Rose from The Schitt’s Creek vibe, but the actor’s ensemble instead looks unstructured and ill-tailored.

HIT– Neha Dhupia

Neha Dhupia at the Critics Choice Film Awards 2022. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Neha Dhupia at the Critics Choice Film Awards 2022. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Neha looked stunning in a black full-length dress that she layered with an embroidered cape. The chunky silver jewelry complemented this refined boho look.

HIT– Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor in a casual mint green and white outfit. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Shraddha Kapoor in a casual mint green and white outfit. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

We love Shraddha’s absolutely laidback outfit that is perfect for the summers. She is wearing a mint green slip dress layered with a breezy linen white shirt and strappy white heels.

HIT- Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan in sari. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Vidya Balan in sari. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Just Vidya Balan doing one of the things she does best — flaunting the sari with utmost elegance and grace like always. We love the mismatched patterned blouse with the black and white sari.

HIT- Pooja Hegde

Pooja Hegde in a bright purple jumpsuit. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Pooja Hegde in a bright purple jumpsuit. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Pooja‘s bright purple outfit is your reminder to bring out all the colours for summer. Her draped jumpsuit is fuss-free and simply chic.

MISS- Shamita Shetty

Shamita Shetty at the Iconic Gold Awards 2022. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Shamita Shetty at the Iconic Gold Awards 2022. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Shamita‘s teal blue shimmery, sequined, mermaid fit gown seemed out of time and all too much at once.

HIT- Vaani Kapoor

Vaani Kapoor at the Iconic Gold Awards 2022. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Vaani Kapoor at the Iconic Gold Awards 2022. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Vaani sure knows a thing or two about pulling off a sexy yet romantic gown at the red carpet. Her sequined and embellished number is an absolute stunner!

