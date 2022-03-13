From Vaani Kapoor to Kriti Sanon: Fashion hits and misses (Mar 7-Mar 13)

March 13, 2022 5:25:00 pm
With movie promotions, red carpets, and film screenings taking place, stars are amping-up their fashion game with every look. This week, it was all about glam, and then some more.
Take a look at who bagged the fashion score, and who didn’t:
HIT- Kriti Sanon
Kriti looked chic as well as spring-ready in this blush pink blazer dress with a belt which has a subtle shimmer. She wore them with transparent heels and accessories with lock anklets, chain link necklace layered with another dainty charm necklace, and rings.
MISS– Vidyut Jammwal
Vidyut Jammwal‘s blazer and wrap skirt/trouser with white zipped up boots is giving us David Rose from The Schitt’s Creek vibe, but the actor’s ensemble instead looks unstructured and ill-tailored.
HIT– Neha Dhupia
Neha looked stunning in a black full-length dress that she layered with an embroidered cape. The chunky silver jewelry complemented this refined boho look.
HIT– Shraddha Kapoor
We love Shraddha’s absolutely laidback outfit that is perfect for the summers. She is wearing a mint green slip dress layered with a breezy linen white shirt and strappy white heels.
HIT- Vidya Balan
Just Vidya Balan doing one of the things she does best — flaunting the sari with utmost elegance and grace like always. We love the mismatched patterned blouse with the black and white sari.
HIT- Pooja Hegde
Pooja‘s bright purple outfit is your reminder to bring out all the colours for summer. Her draped jumpsuit is fuss-free and simply chic.
MISS- Shamita Shetty
Shamita‘s teal blue shimmery, sequined, mermaid fit gown seemed out of time and all too much at once.
HIT- Vaani Kapoor
Vaani sure knows a thing or two about pulling off a sexy yet romantic gown at the red carpet. Her sequined and embellished number is an absolute stunner!
