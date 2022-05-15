scorecardresearch
From Tamannaah Bhatia to Vaani Kapoor: Fashion hits and misses (May 9-May 15)

Here's a roundup of some fashionable celebrity looks from this week!

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
May 15, 2022 1:20:27 pm
Fashion hits and missesTake a look at the style statements of the stars from this week. (Designed by Angshuman Maity)

Celebs make headlines with their trendy and fashionable looks — be it on the red carpet or at the airport. From Vaani Kapoor’s casual impeccable style to Mouni Roy’s shimmery mini skirt, take a look at who raised their fashion score this week and who didn’t.

HITMouni Roy

mouni roy Mouni Roy in a blue shimmery dress (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Mouni Roy has never failed to dazzle us with her fashion look. She rocked her shimmery blue mini dress coupled with silver strappy heels and glossy makeup. This look is definitely a hit for us!

MISSTamannaah Bhatia  

tamannaah bhatia Tamannaah Bhatia her cold shouldered black outfit. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Tamannaah Bhatia put on a long black dress with cold shoulder sleeves. She amalgamated it with elegant nude makeup. Tamannaah, who’s impressed us with her looks failed to do so this time.

HIT– Genelia D’Souza

genelia d'souza Genelia D’Souza in an off white bell-sleeved traditional outfit. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

When it comes to Genelia D’Souza, versatility is the key. She’s rocked western and traditional outfits and in this picture, she looks simple yet subtle in her off-white bell-sleeved kurta. She styled it with her golden bellies, bindi and oxidised jhumkas.

HITVaani Kapoor

Vaani Kapoor Vaani Kapoor slays in her casual get-up. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

How can we not mention this comfort-meets-style glance of Vaani Kapoor in which she donned a white tank top with hunter green loose fitting trousers and white sneakers.

HITKangana Ranaut

kanga ranaut Kangana Ranaut in her pink long skirt and red top. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Kangana Ranaut looked fresh and elegant in her pink long skirt and ribbon buttoned red top. Her nude heels and gold earrings added a cherry on the cake.

HITManushi Chhillar

Manushi Chhillar Manushi Chhillar shines in her glittery lehenga. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Manushi Chhillar stunned us with her glamorous look, wearing a shimmery lehenga along with a traditional golden choker and slick black hair.

