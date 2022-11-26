Airport fashion: Sonam Kapoor to Tamannaah Bhatia, celebs amp up the style quotient

Like every week, B-town celebs set major fashion goals and served many steal-worthy looks as they made stylish appearances at the airport. This week, they kept comfort over style, and yet managed to impress us with their fashion game.

Take a look at some of your favourite actors amping up their fashion game at the airport this week.

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor in a statement-making ensemble. (Photo: Sonam Kapoor/Instagram) Sonam Kapoor in a statement-making ensemble. (Photo: Sonam Kapoor/Instagram)

Sonam, yet again, proved that she is here to rule the fashion game. Don’t trust us? Take a look at her latest airport look — a perfect combination of chic, style and comfort! Sonam made a stylish entry at the airport in a graffiti-printed shirt dress with the print inspired by a Tamil Calendar found in a weaver’s home in Kanchipuram, India. The dress was paired with a matching notch-lapel blazer and a dark blue long coat. She paired the look with calf-length heeled boots and a handbag. She accessorised the look with a layered gold chain, a pair of dainty earrings, a chunky gold ring and black vintage sunglasses.

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi looked stylish in a denim-on-denim look. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Bhumi looked stylish in a denim-on-denim look. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Bhumi Pednekar looked uber chic in a denim-on-denim look. The actor wore a blue denim jacket over a white coloured crop top and paired it with matching denim jeans which featured side pockets. Keeping the overall look simple yet stylish, Bhumi paired it with white sneakers, oversized tinted sunglasses and carried a black handbag.

Tamannaah Bhatia

When comfort is on your mind and you are a celeb, you fly like Tamannaah. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) When comfort is on your mind and you are a celeb, you fly like Tamannaah. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Going comfy, Tamannaah Bhatia wore an oversized white and purple tie-dye shirt over a white tank top. She paired the look with a pair of matching oversized pants. Tamannaah accessorised the look with a pair of studs, a grey-hued sling bag and cat-eye sunglasses.

Kiara Advani

Kiara looked pretty in this airport look. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Kiara looked pretty in this airport look. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Kiara Advani chose to wear a liliac-hued plunging top paired with white pants. She styled the outfit with an orange-white jacket and gold-toned shoes. Kiara paired the look with tinted sunglasses and minimal makeup and accessories.

Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Singh in a tie-dye ensemble. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Rakul Preet Singh in a tie-dye ensemble. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Rakul Preet Singh was spotted in a colourful tie-dye co-ord set consisting of a loosely fitted shirt and matching straight pants with orange slip-on slide sandals. Rakul accessorised the look with a pair of gold hoops and round-framed black sunglasses and tied her hair in a ponytail.

