From Sonam Kapoor to Bhumi Pednekar: Fashion hits and misses (November 21 -November 27)

Bollywood celebrities put their best fashion foot forward and served us with some awe-inspiring looks. While we loved most of the styles flaunted this week, some celebs surely missed the mark with poor sartorial choices, by not picking the outfit wisely keeping the time and occasion in the mind.

Take a look at actors whose fashion sense was a hit and those who missed the mark this week.

HIT: Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor is making a splash with her sartorial pick. The fashion icon always turns heads with her style and exquisite choices and this time was no different. The actor looked like a million bucks in her latest avatar. She stunned in a black and beige ensemble and taught us how dressing can be functional and still chic and trendy. Sonam wore a black turtle neck ribbed sweater paired with matching pants. Giving it a chic look, she wore a beige trench coat from Moschino Spring 2023 collection and high waisted skirt which featured a self-belt and open button front that created a high slit. For accessories, she chose bracelets and gold hoops. Keeping the look minimal, she opted for soft glam makeup and swept her hair in a low bun.

HIT: Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar dazzled in a blingy outfit. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Bhumi Pednekar dazzled in a blingy outfit. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Bhumi took her fashion game many notches higher with her recent bling look. She looked ethereal in the trend, which seems to be a favourite among B-town divas. Bhumi, who is busy with the promotion of Govinda Naam Mera, chose to wear a sequined blazer dress to one of the promotional events. She glowed in the dress which was paired with a matching mini skirt and silver black high heels. Going for the glam makeup, she left her hair loose in wavy curls.

HIT: Gauri Khan and AbRam

Gauri Khan with her son AbRam. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Gauri Khan with her son AbRam. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Gauri Khan was spotted with her younger son AbRam in the city and the mother-son duo made a style statement as they reportedly went out for lunch. The mother of three looked pretty in a white V-neck vest and styled it with a black blazer and classic denim jeans. She teamed the look with chunky sneakers and a quilted bag. Keeping the makeup simple she rounded off the look with a pair of black sunnies. AbRam, who seems to be a football fan, donned a red jersey paired with white football shorts and white sneakers.

HIT: Parineeti Chopra

Parinneti Chopra at her fashionable best. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Parinneti Chopra at her fashionable best. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Parineeti is one of the actors endowed with a natural fashion sense. Serving yet another steal-worthy look, she looked uber cool as he stepped out in a pink high-neck sweater that was paired with light colour denim jeans which was folded on the hemline. She styled the look with ballerinas and round-framed tinted sunglasses and left her hair open.

MISS: Elli AvrRam

Elli AvrRam at the screening of Bhediya. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Elli AvrRam at the screening of Bhediya. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Elli’s outfit choice for the screening of Varun Dhawan-starrer Bhediya seemed to be a little off. The actor wore a light orange-coloured onesie. The loose-fitted outfit was cinched at the waist and featured a front zip and half sleeves. She tied her hair back and kept the makeup minimal for the occasion.

