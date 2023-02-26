scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 26, 2023
From Sidharth Malhotra to Alia Bhatt: Fashion hits and misses (February 20-26)

This week, while we liked a few celebrity looks, others failed to impress us.

While some celebrities impressed us, others failed to leave a mark. (Source: Varinder Chawla designed by Angshuman Maity)

Celebrity culture and fashion go hand-in-hand. Each week our favourite celebrities step out all decked up. While we absolutely love some of their looks, others fail to impress us. This week too, we spotted Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra, Rakul Preet Singh, Diana Penty and Aditi Rao Hydari, among others. Check out our list to find out whose look impressed us and who we thought could have done better.

HIT- Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Malhotra Sidharth Malhotra’s look was a hit. (Pic source: Varinder Chawla)

We just can’t get enough of Sidharth Malhotra’s latest look. The actor appeared at an event for Ralph Lauren dressed in a white shirt and black pants that he paired with a white jacket and black bow. The formal look made the handsome actor look suave. It also reinforced our belief in classic formals to be timeless and elegant.

MISS- Alia Bhatt

alia bhatt Alia Bhatt look was a miss. (Pic source: Varinder Chawla)

While we mostly approve of Alia Bhatt’s sartorial choices, her latest look, sadly, was a miss for us. The actor stepped out wearing an oversized pink blazer and pants. The attire made Alia’s petite frame shrink in the over-sized clothing and did nothing to flatter her beautiful body type. We hoped Alia had opted for one oversized clothing item and paired it with another well-fitted item rather than going for an overall oversized look.

HIT- Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Singh Rakul Preet Singh look was a hit. (Pic source: Varinder Chawla)

If you are planning to go on a lunch date or even run some errands in style, take cue from Rakul Preet Singh. The actor stepped out wearing a cute denim romper suit that she paired with white sneakers. Rakul wore hoop earrings and black aviator glasses to complete her look. The actor also opted for natural looking makeup and kept her hair open with a middle parting.

ALSO READ |At BAFTA 2023, Kate Middleton champions sustainability in a recycled Alexander McQueen outfit

HIT- Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao Hydari Aditi Rao Hydari look was a hit. (Pic source: Varinder Chawla)

Aditi Rao Hydari stepped out wearing a mint green cotton gharara set and we absolutely loved it. While looking dressy, the ethnic attire at the same time was comfortable because of being made in cotton. It also had colourful embroidery and mirror work around its neck area. Aditi opted for soft makeup look and wore beautiful dangling earrings.

MISS- Diana Penty

Diana Penty look was a miss. (Pic source: Varinder Chawla)

Diana Penty failed to impress us in a black, lace, cut-out dress. The outfit neither looked edgy and fun or classic, but was left hanging somewhere in the middle. The actor did little to style in well. Diana opted for makeup and kohled eyes when she could have opted for a bright lip colour. She also ditched accessories, that could have helped salvage the look. We expect better from you, Diana!

ALSO READ |Sajal Aly looks regal in custom made farshi gharara

Which looks did you like this week and which failed to impress you?

First published on: 26-02-2023 at 13:20 IST
Pondicherry
These are the ‘Most Welcoming Places on Earth and in India’ in 2023
