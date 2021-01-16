From Sara Ali Khan to Raveena Tandon: Actors are effortlessly acing their airport looks

Actors are moving in and out of the airport with their face masks on. But, that does not deter them from looking on-point. Whether it is Sara Ali Khan’s classic white Kurti staple or Raveena Tandon’s boho-chic look — here are the best ways to make your look on point the next time you are travelling. Check out the best airport looks we spotted in the recent past.

Raveena Tandon

Raveena Tandon makes a classic move by pairing her floor-length floral printed dress with a denim jacket to keep herself warm. Paired with juttis, the look was completed with a maroon-coloured face mask and a pair of silver earrings.

Nora Fatehi

Monochrome can never go out of style and Nora Fatehi shows us how to ace it without putting in a lot of effort. Here she can be seen in a white ribbed top paired with cream coloured pants and overcoat. The look was completed with a pair of pointy-toe stilettos in white and a handbag.

Sara Ali Khan

The Kedarnath actor has been spotted in white Kurtis a lot of times and this time too she was seen looking pretty as a picture in the same. This time she was seen pairing it with a sheer yellow dupatta and a pair of juttis.

Samantha Akkineni

Samantha Akkineni looked pretty as a picture in a printed red and white A-line dress. Styled with a matching mask, the look was paired with camel brown suede ankle-length boots along with a tote bag.

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh looks dapper as ever in a grey turtle neck knitwear paired with white trousers with a greyish-silver double-breasted overcoat. However, it is his printed bucket hat that steals the look.

Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor keeps it sporty in a graphic T-shirt paired with black track pants and an olive green puffer jacket which looks extremely cosy and warm! His look was completed with a red face mask and a pair of chunky sneakers.

