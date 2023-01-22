From Sara Ali Khan to Rashmika Mandanna: Fashion hits and misses (January 15-21)

Celebrities always stay abreast with the latest fashion trends and styles. The tinsel town members this week also tried to put their best fashion foot forward, and served us an interesting mix of formal, casual chic, western and Indian looks. While we loved most of their sartorial choices, a few of them failed to impress us.



Here’s our take of this week’s fashion hits and misses.

HIT- Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan’s look was a hit. (Pic source: Varinder Chawla) Sara Ali Khan’s look was a hit. (Pic source: Varinder Chawla)

Sara Ali Khan looked absolutely mesmerising in a gorgeous white sharara set with beautiful, intricate work all over it. The actor also carried a stunning white potli bag with large tassels creating an impact. Sara’s pristine look was complemented by natural makeup and fuss-free middle parted straight hair. Continuing with the all white theme, Sara accessorized her look with large diamond drop earrings. Sara’s look was a no brainer hit!

HIT- Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna’s look was a hit. (Pic source: Varinder Chawla) Rashmika Mandanna’s look was a hit. (Pic source: Varinder Chawla)

Rashmika Mandanna aced the casual chic look in a tube denim top that she paired with matching denim crop top. She wore a high waisted khakhi colour straight pant with it. Rashmika opted for natural make up, tied her hair back and wore dainty accessories to complete her look. We loved it!

MISS – Alaya F

Alaya F look was a miss. (Pic source: Varinder Chawla) Alaya F look was a miss. (Pic source: Varinder Chawla)

There was nothing impressive about Alaya F‘s cut-out black dress. Her nude make-up and minimal accessories further drowned the already sad look. We wished her dress had better defined cuts or silhouette and she had opted at least for one statement jewellery piece.

HIT-Rajkummar Rao

Rajkummar Rao look was a hit. (Pic source: Varinder Chawla) Rajkummar Rao look was a hit. (Pic source: Varinder Chawla)

Rajkummar Rao looked sharp in black jacket and pants that he paired with untied grey linen shirt. He wore black sunglasses and boots to complete his look and we are impressed.

HIT-Anil Kapoor

Anil Kapoor’s look was a hit. (Pic source: Varinder Chawla) Anil Kapoor’s look was a hit. (Pic source: Varinder Chawla)

The evergreen Anil Kapoor looked handsome in matching brown colour shirt and pants that he wore with black leather boots. Anil wore a white t-shirt underneath his brown shirt and looked elegant. He also wore black aviators to round off his chic look.

MISS- Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy’s look was a miss. (Pic source: Varinder Chawla) Mouni Roy’s look was a miss. (Pic source: Varinder Chawla)

Mouni failed to impress us with her latest outing. She wore a classic white oversized shirt with a plain black vest. While there was nothing wrong with it, her loose fitted washed out black jeans didn’t really uplift the look. We wished she had paired it with a straight fit solid black or white denims or straight cut tailored pants or black leather tights. However, her oversized YSL tote bag and black sneakers went well with her look.

