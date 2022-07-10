From Sanya Malhotra to Vicky Kaushal: Fashion hits and misses (July 4-10)

Another week has rolled by, wherein B-town celebs were spotted making noteworthy appearances.

While some looked impressive, others missed the mark when it came to their fashion. Find out who wore what, and pick your favourite celebrity look from this week

HIT: Siddhant Chaturvedi

The actor looked chic in his latest outfit

The Gully Boy could not look more millennial in his loose printed lower and an oversized white t-shirt with graphic images on it. With white sneakers, black eyeglasses and a black cap, his sartorial style was a hit.

MISS: Rajkummar Rao

The actor kept it simple in his latest look

Rajkummar Rao wore a simple pink t-shirt and navy blue trousers. His floral printed jacket, however, did not go well with the outfit. The actor’s transparent eye glasses and and blue shoes did catch out attention.

HIT: Taapsee Pannu

The actor was spotted in a multi-coloured co-ord set

The actor’s outfit definitely gets a thumbs-up from our side. She donned a multi-coloured zigzag patterned shirt and co-ord shorts. She paired it with a light green crop-top, huge blue loops and white sneakers.

HIT: Fatima Sana Shaikh

The Dangal actor kept it cool and casual in her latest look

The Dangal star kept it casually chic in her latest outfit. She chose a simple black crop top matching jeans, and footwear. She paired it with an olive green coloured jacket and a black handbag. We love her ensemble, not to miss her fizzy hairstyle.

HIT: Nushrratt Bharuccha

The actor was spotted in a white ensemble

Nushrratt Bharuccha gave us chic vibes in her latest white ensemble. She donned a white short dress and paired it with a black hand bag. Her red highlights and black boots added a spark to her outfit.

HIT: Sanya Malhotra

Sanya looked classy in her latest outfit

When it comes to style, Sanya goes unbeatable. This time, too, the actor did not fail to impress us. She wore a silver armour-shaped shimmery top, pairing it with tight fit black pants and silver heels. Silver small earrings and a perfect blend of makeup complemented the look.

MISS: Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal flaunts his no-beard look

The actor looked simple in a black sweatshirt and ripped denim jeans. His no-beard look, however, did not appeal to us as much.

HIT: Sunny Leone

The actor was spotted with her daughter

The actor keep it cool and casual with a printed t-shirt and leggings. She was spotted with her daughter and the duo looked cute as always.

HIT: Aditya Roy Kapur

The Fitoor actor looked dapper as he was spotted in the city

Who says simple is boring? Aditya Roy Kapur breaks all these notions with his latest look. Donning a blue striped shirt over a white t-shirt, the actor looked dapper. He paired it with simple denims and brown shoes. His evergreen smile and casual style was a sight to behold.

HIT: Ananya Panday

The actor was a sight to behold in her latest ensemble

The actor’s latest ensemble was a hit! She donned a floral print overcoat with a matching bikini top, and paired it with matching pants and white shoes. The outfit gave us beachy vibes, and is surely we would love to recreate.

