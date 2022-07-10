scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, July 10, 2022

From Sanya Malhotra to Vicky Kaushal: Fashion hits and misses (July 4-10)

Here's what your favourite celebs wore this week; whose look appealed to you the most?

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
July 10, 2022 6:19:42 pm
Check out this week's fashion hits and misses (Source: Varinder Chawla; designed by Abhishek Mitra)

Another week has rolled by, wherein B-town celebs were spotted making noteworthy appearances.

While some looked impressive, others missed the mark when it came to their fashion. Find out who wore what, and pick your favourite celebrity look from this week

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

HIT: Siddhant Chaturvedi

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
At 79, Joe Biden is testing the boundaries of age and the presidencyPremium
At 79, Joe Biden is testing the boundaries of age and the presidency
Exclusive | Conman Sukesh paid Rs 1.5 crore a month to jail staff, 81 bookedPremium
Exclusive | Conman Sukesh paid Rs 1.5 crore a month to jail staff, 81 booked
Signs in what heads of state wear, or notPremium
Signs in what heads of state wear, or not
Caste to Muslims, BJP is changing orthodoxiesPremium
Caste to Muslims, BJP is changing orthodoxies
Siddhant Chaturvedi The actor looked chic in his latest outfit (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The Gully Boy could not look more millennial in his loose printed lower and an oversized white t-shirt with graphic images on it. With white sneakers, black eyeglasses and a black cap, his sartorial style was a hit.

Also Read | |From Kiara Advani to Shilpa Shetty: Fashion hits and misses (May 16- May 22)

MISS: Rajkummar Rao

Rajkummar Rao The actor kept it simple in his latest look (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Rajkummar Rao wore a simple pink t-shirt and navy blue trousers. His floral printed jacket, however, did not go well with the outfit. The actor’s transparent eye glasses and and blue shoes did catch out attention.

HIT: Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee The actor was spotted in a multi-coloured co-ord set (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The actor’s outfit definitely gets a thumbs-up from our side. She donned a multi-coloured zigzag patterned shirt and co-ord shorts. She paired it with a light green crop-top, huge blue loops and white sneakers.

HIT: Fatima Sana Shaikh

Fatima Shaikh The Dangal actor kept it cool and casual in her latest look (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The Dangal star kept it casually chic in her latest outfit. She chose a simple black crop top matching jeans, and footwear. She paired it with an olive green coloured jacket and a black handbag. We love her ensemble, not to miss her fizzy hairstyle.

HIT: Nushrratt Bharuccha

Nushrratt The actor was spotted in a white ensemble (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Nushrratt Bharuccha gave us chic vibes in her latest white ensemble. She donned a white short dress and paired it with a black hand bag. Her red highlights and black boots added a spark to her outfit.

HIT: Sanya Malhotra

Sanya Malhotra Sanya looked classy in her latest outfit (Source: Varinder Chawla)

When it comes to style, Sanya goes unbeatable. This time, too, the actor did not fail to impress us. She wore a silver armour-shaped shimmery top, pairing it with tight fit black pants and silver heels. Silver small earrings and a perfect blend of makeup complemented the look.

MISS: Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal Vicky Kaushal flaunts his no-beard look (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The actor looked simple in a black sweatshirt and ripped denim jeans. His no-beard look, however, did not appeal to us as much.

HIT: Sunny Leone

Sunny leone The actor was spotted with her daughter (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The actor keep it cool and casual with a printed t-shirt and leggings. She was spotted with her daughter and the duo looked cute as always.

HIT: Aditya Roy Kapur

Aditya Roy Kapoor The Fitoor actor looked dapper as he was spotted in the city (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Who says simple is boring? Aditya Roy Kapur breaks all these notions with his latest look. Donning a blue striped shirt over a white t-shirt, the actor looked dapper. He paired it with simple denims and brown shoes. His evergreen smile and casual style was a sight to behold.

Also Read | |From Tamannaah Bhatia to Vaani Kapoor: Fashion hits and misses (May 9-May 15)

HIT: Ananya Panday

Ananya The actor was a sight to behold in her latest ensemble (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The actor’s latest ensemble was a hit! She donned a floral print overcoat with a matching bikini top, and paired it with matching pants and white shoes. The outfit gave us beachy vibes, and is surely we would love to recreate.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

Express Explained Go beyond the news. Understand the headlines with our Explained stories

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Eid al-Adha, Eid al-Adha celebrations, Eid al-Adha 2022, Eid al-Adha pictures, Eid al-Adha celebrations in India, Eid al-Adha prayers, Eid al-Adha Bakrid, Bakrid celebrations, Bakrid India, Bakrid 2022, photos Bakrid 2022, indian express news
In pictures: What Eid al-Adha 2022 celebrations look like in India
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 10: Latest News
Advertisement