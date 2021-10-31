From Salman Khan to Kiara Advani: Fashion hits and misses (October 25-31)

Even the most fashion-savvy may need some advice from time to time. Bollywood celebrities have long been known to carry their sartorial fashion choices from reel to real life, stepping out in the most fashionable of outfits. We have rounded off a few looks from this week that stood out. Get inspired (or not)!

Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi keeps it simple and stylish. (Source: Express photo by Varinder Chawla) Aditi keeps it simple and stylish. (Source: Express photo by Varinder Chawla)

Hit-Aditi looks her charming best in this cute co-ord set which features the ever popular tie and dye print. With hints of purple, green and yellow, it looks comfortable and stylish. She pairs the outfit with white Birkenstocks. We love it!

Aamir Khan

We love the colour combination of white and grey. (Source: Express photo by Varinder Chawla) We love the colour combination of white and grey. (Source: Express photo by Varinder Chawla)

Hit-Aamir Khan was dressed in a crisp white shirt and fitted grey pants; he greeted photographers. The actor had his shirt sleeves rolled up and rounded off the look with brown shoes. He looked every bit dapper.

Mira Rajput Kapoor

Carrying off Indian-wear with panache, Mira looks like a dream. (Source: Express photo by Varinder Chawla) Carrying off Indian-wear with panache, Mira looks like a dream. (Source: Express photo by Varinder Chawla)

Hit-Karwa Chauth celebrations for this belle was stylish as ever. Dressed in a rust-pink kurta and sharara, she paired the modest ensemble with gorgeous jhumkas. Keeping it simple, she opted to pair the look with a pair of flats.

Sara Ali Khan

Sara looks casual in this outfit. (Source: Express photo by Varinder Chawla) Sara looks casual in this outfit. (Source: Express photo by Varinder Chawla)

Hit-Dressed for an easy-breezy day, Sara pretty much carried off this look, just like she does with other look. She paired a printed white salwar kameez with matching jootis. Keeping the look casual, she opted for a no-makeup look and is seen waving at photographers.

Vicky Kaushal

Vicky carries off the outfit with ease. (Source: Express photo by Varinder Chawla) Vicky carries off the outfit with ease. (Source: Express photo by Varinder Chawla)

Hit-Vicky looks perfectly dressed for a casual evening about town. He wears a black and white coloured sweatshirt, dark washed blue denims and white sneakers. We love the versatile sweatshirt as it can be paired with a lot of separates.

Urfi Javed

We don’t approve of the jeans. (Source: Express photo by Varinder Chawla) We don’t approve of the jeans. (Source: Express photo by Varinder Chawla)

Miss– Urfi Javed of Bigg Boss OTT fame was spotted wearing a white crop top, paired with a unique pair of jeans. She wore platform heels with the outfit which didn’t salvage it at all. While this look was definitely not her best fashion choice we are sure she can do better.

Kiara Advani

Kiara poses for the camera. (Source: Express photo by Varinder Chawla) Kiara poses for the camera. (Source: Express photo by Varinder Chawla)

Hit– Kiara looked bright and perky as she posed for photographers in the city. She wore a beige bodysuit paired with denim shorts and white sneakers. She also carried a metallic fanny pack. We love the colours!

Salman Khan

All black, everyday. (Source: Express photo by Varinder Chawla) All black, everyday. (Source: Express photo by Varinder Chawla)

Hit– Keeping his style quotient strong over the years, Salman is the personification of suaveness. Dressed in mostly black, he wore a dark jacket and t-shirt and paired it with a charcoal tinged pair of jeans. He wore black shoes as well. We call this look simple and effective, with basic colours and well structured pieces. Definitely a hit!



