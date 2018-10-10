Aishwarya, Jahnvi, Kareena: Check out the latest twinning looks by celebrities here

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan twins with Aaradhya Bachchan while Kapoor sisters rock the airport look in similar outfits. (Source: Instagram/Aishwaryaraibachchan/janhvi kapoor fanclub)

Bollywood celebrities never fail to keep their fans entertained. Apart from mindblowing performances in movies, your favourite stars also dress to impress. Many a time, the sartorial choices of our Bollywood celebrities include twinning with their friends and family, while giving us some major fashion goals. From Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor to Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur, scroll to see the latest twinning looks from B- Town.

Aishwarya Bachchan and Aaradhya

One of the most stylish mother-daughter duos there ever was, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya never fail to impress us with their spectacular twinning game. Recently, Aishwarya and Aaradhya twinned in beautiful Manish Malhotra creation at Fashion Weekend International 2018 in Doha. While Aishwarya looked stunning in a glimmering white gown with red bedazzles, Aaradhya too wore the similar outfit designed in a different pattern. Do they not look simply adorable?

Salman Khan and Varun Dhawan

Recently, both Salman Khan and Varun Dhawan were seen twinning and looked quite dapper. Producer Atul Agnihotri shared their pictures on Instagram where both the stars are seen wearing black vests.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan is often spotted twinning with her little munchkin Taimur. From traditional outfits to casual looks, Kareena and Taimur have been spotted sporting similar colours and style on several occasions. The stylish mother-son duo was recently snapped in a casual look, donning a white t-shirt and distressed denim. Look at the pictures here.

Kareena Kapoor Khan twins with Taimur in denim and whites. (Source: Instagram/KareenaKapoorKhan fan club)

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor

The one inseparable sibling pair of B-town Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor twinned and rocked a casual look at the airport recently. The Kapoor sisters twinned in similar sweatshirts and paired it up with blue denims as they returned from Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal’s reception in Italy. Janhvi opted for a purple sweatshirt and completed her look with brown sneakers and a pair of cat-eye sunglasses. Khushi, on the other hand, was seen donning a cream coloured sweatshirt and a pair of black spiked mocassins.

Khushi Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor twin in similar sweatshirts. (Source: Instagram/Janhvi Kapoor fanclub)

Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades

Arjun Rampal was snapped with his alleged girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades in denim and whites. While Gabriella was sported the classic blue denim on white look, Arjun kept it casual in black denim. Both completed their look with a similar denim jacket.

Which one of the celebrity twinning looks is your favourite? Do tell us in the comments.

