From Ranveer Singh to Yami Gautam Dhar: Fashion hits and misses (Feb 28-Mar 5)

Another week of fashion extravaganza, with most hits and few misses. This week was mostly casual-chic for many Bollywood celebrities as they stepped out of gyms, for dinners, as well as screenings, with the exception of Ranveer Singh, who was on a sartorial tangent.

Let’s check out who wore what:

HIT- Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Singh wearing Amit Aggarwal. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Rakul Preet Singh wearing Amit Aggarwal. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Rakul Preet Singh showed us a brand new way of elevating the basic LBD, and we absolutely love the structural, signature Amit Aggarwal voluminous sleeves.

HIT- Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh in a black and white printed oversized shirt. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Ranveer Singh in a black and white printed oversized shirt. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Ranveer Singh’s style has no other defining adjectives; it can only be described as ‘Ranveer Singh style‘, and this oversized printed shirt, ripped jeans with leopard print inlay, and leopard print OTT sneakers are more than proof.

HIT- Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora in a bright orange ensemble. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Malaika Arora in a bright orange ensemble. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Malaika Arora looked lovely in this bright orange cutout dress that she paired with even brighter orange pumps. Summer is, after all, the season to flaunt all your colours.

MISS- Huma Qureshi

Huma Qureshi in a print-on-print co-ord set. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Huma Qureshi in a print-on-print co-ord set. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Huma Qureshi’s print-on-print silk co-ord set that she wore with a black bralette, boots, a tiny bag and oversized glasses was minimalism gone wrong as the prints did not flatter her form.

HIT- Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy at the sets of Dance India Dance Lil Masters. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Mouni Roy at the sets of Dance India Dance Lil Masters. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Mouni looked elegant and chic in a satin mauve halter neck gown. Her slicked back hair and smokey eyes accentuated and completed the look.

MISS– Yami Gautam Dhar

Yami in a blue and black dress. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Yami in a blue and black dress. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Yami’s dress looked bizarre, and not in a good way. The black ruched bodice with the details on the side were clumsy and were a rare faux pas from the star.

