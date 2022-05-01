From Ranveer Singh to Kiara Advani: Fashion hits and misses (April 25 – May 1)

May 1, 2022 6:20:21 pm
This week’s calendar was dotted with movie screenings, red carpet events, and film promotions, which means the stars stepped out looking their fashionable best. While some aced their style game, some failed to make a strong statement.
HIT- Tara Sutaria
Tara looked gorgeous in an off-white ankle length dress that she paired with a dupatta and juttis while on promo tour for her next movie Heropanti 2.
HIT- Rakul Preet Singh
We love Rakul’s modern lehenga set by JJ Valaya that she wore while promoting her movie Runway34 with Ajay Devgn.
HIT- Nora Fatehi
The queen of glam struck again, this time in a white dress with an overall shredded effect. She channeled old school glam with wavy tresses and red lips.
MISS- Tamannaah Bhatia
Tamannaah‘s blue leather dress looked antiquated and quite uncomfortable given the current heat wave. The matching shoes didn’t add to the outfit either.
MISS- Kartik Aaryan
Kartik‘s all brown ensemble not only looked like an autumn one as opposed to summer but also ill-fitted.
HIT- Sara Ali Khan
Sara looked stunning as she went full-on glam in a sequined bralette, shorts, and blazer trio.
HIT-Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh was sunshine personified as the actor provided some visual relief from the heat dressed in colourful knit oversized pants and a bright floral shirt.
MISS- Kriti Sanon
Kriti’s sequined gown with a thigh-high slit looked ill-designed and failed to flatter her statuesque form.
HIT- Kiara Advani
We love the vintage appeal and the impeccable styling of Kiara‘s olive green corseted gown.
