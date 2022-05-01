From Ranveer Singh to Kiara Advani: Fashion hits and misses (April 25 – May 1)

This week’s calendar was dotted with movie screenings, red carpet events, and film promotions, which means the stars stepped out looking their fashionable best. While some aced their style game, some failed to make a strong statement.

HIT- Tara Sutaria

Tara Sutaria during the promotions of ‘Heropanti 2’ (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Tara Sutaria during the promotions of ‘Heropanti 2’ (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Tara looked gorgeous in an off-white ankle length dress that she paired with a dupatta and juttis while on promo tour for her next movie Heropanti 2.

HIT- Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Singh in JJ Valaya. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Rakul Preet Singh in JJ Valaya. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

We love Rakul’s modern lehenga set by JJ Valaya that she wore while promoting her movie Runway34 with Ajay Devgn.

HIT- Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi in an all white ensemble. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Nora Fatehi in an all white ensemble. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

The queen of glam struck again, this time in a white dress with an overall shredded effect. She channeled old school glam with wavy tresses and red lips.

MISS- Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannah Bhatia at an Amazon Prime Video event in Mumbai. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Tamannah Bhatia at an Amazon Prime Video event in Mumbai. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Tamannaah‘s blue leather dress looked antiquated and quite uncomfortable given the current heat wave. The matching shoes didn’t add to the outfit either.

MISS- Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan during the promotions of his film ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Kartik Aaryan during the promotions of his film ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Kartik‘s all brown ensemble not only looked like an autumn one as opposed to summer but also ill-fitted.

HIT- Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan at a red carpet event in Mumbai. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Sara Ali Khan at a red carpet event in Mumbai. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Sara looked stunning as she went full-on glam in a sequined bralette, shorts, and blazer trio.

HIT-Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh during the promotions of his next movie. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Ranveer Singh during the promotions of his next movie. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Ranveer Singh was sunshine personified as the actor provided some visual relief from the heat dressed in colourful knit oversized pants and a bright floral shirt.

MISS- Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon at The GQ 30 Most Influential Young Indians event. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Kriti Sanon at The GQ 30 Most Influential Young Indians event. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Kriti’s sequined gown with a thigh-high slit looked ill-designed and failed to flatter her statuesque form.

HIT- Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani in an olive green gown. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Kiara Advani in an olive green gown. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

We love the vintage appeal and the impeccable styling of Kiara‘s olive green corseted gown.

