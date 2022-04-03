From Ranveer Singh to Janhvi Kapoor: Fashion hits and misses (Mar 28-Apr 3)

As red carpets come back to life with full vigour, so does old school glam. Expect this week’s celeb looks to be an injection of colour, glitter, and shimmer. From Janhvi Kapoor‘s silver shimmery bodycon dress to Kiara Advani‘s stunning blue sequin jumpsuit, high octane glam is officially back.

HIT – Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor at the Grazia Millennial Awards. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Janhvi Kapoor at the Grazia Millennial Awards. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Janhvi looked stunning in a no-bars-held glam look. Her full-length silver, shimmer form-fitting dress paired with a sleek, long, straight ponytail is the epitome of a chic look with an oomph factor.

HIT- Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh in a bright blue tracksuit. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Ranveer Singh in a bright blue tracksuit. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

No one pulls off bright colours in menswear quite like Ranveer Singh. He made a bright blue tracksuit red carpet-worthy by pairing it with a pink tropical print shirt and white boots.

MISS– Siddhant Chaturvedi

Siddhant Chaturvedi’s at the Grazia Millennial Awards. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Siddhant Chaturvedi’s at the Grazia Millennial Awards. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

From the colour palette to the fit to the shoes, nothing about this look works on Siddhant Chaturvedi. The Gehraiyaan actor simply deserves better styling.

HIT– Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani in a bright blue sequin jumpsuit. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Kiara Advani in a bright blue sequin jumpsuit. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

In theory, a bright blue, shimmery, sequined jumpsuit is not supposed to work quite the way this one does. But when you add in a plunging neckline with statement, power shoulders, slick back hair and Kiara’s grace, you have a winning formula for a statement red carpet outfit that defies conventions.

HIT – Harnaaz Sandhu

Harnaaz Sandhu at the Grazia Millennial Awards. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Harnaaz Sandhu at the Grazia Millennial Awards. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu can never go wrong with her glam gowns, can she? This draped, metallic style, one-shoulder number may not be the best we have seen from the beauty pageant star, but she surely made it work, and how!

MISS – Huma Qureshi

Huma Qureshi in a black and white look. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Huma Qureshi in a black and white look. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Huma’s black and white look with a satin oversized shirt and black trousers with boots, accessorised with a blue Christian Dior bag failed to make an impact.

HIT- Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez at a celebration party in Mumbai. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Jacqueline Fernandez at a celebration party in Mumbai. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Jacqueline looked stunning in a black dress with a feathery neckline, complete with black lace gloves and statement rings.

HIT- Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi in an ivory dress with feather details. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Nora Fatehi in an ivory dress with feather details. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

We love this dress with an embellished bodice and feathery details on the hem and sleeves that Nora paired with see-through, embellished heels.

