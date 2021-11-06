scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, November 06, 2021
MUST READ

From rags to riches: Indian designer finds sustainable way to high fashion

New Delhi-based Kriti Tula's fashion label Doodlage collects fabric waste from factories discarded for minor defects and pieces them together to create flowing dresses and sarees

By: Reuters | New York City |
November 6, 2021 3:27:51 pm
kriti tulaKriti Tula, a fashion designer, poses for a picture as she stands next to the clothes made from discarded fabric waste, at her factory in New Delhi (Source: Reuters)

An Indian designer is using discarded pieces of cloth to piece together fashionwear for men and women as a sustainable alternative to high-end garments.

New Delhi-based Kriti Tula’s fashion label Doodlage collects fabric waste from factories discarded for minor defects and pieces them together to create flowing dresses and sarees, selling them for about $100 a piece.

ALSO READ |Sustainable fashion: Six easy steps to revamp your closet

Tula said the label, which includes a men’s line featuring patchwork shirts with denim strips, emerged out of her concern for global warming and the fashion industry’s impact on the environment. Having worked at major textile export houses, the designer said she had seen the environmental cost of high fashion first-hand: waste of cloth and water, and toxins emitted in the production process.”Everything that we wear eventually impacts everything that we eat and consume and we breathe,” Tula told Reuters at her workshop in the capital.The roughly $2.4 trillion global fashion industry accounts for 8-10% of the world’s carbon emissions – more than all international flights and maritime shipping combined, the United Nations Environment Programme said in 2019.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
ALSO READ |‘Re-wearing is an essential part of sustainability’: Designer Harleen Kaur

The industry is also the second-biggest consumer of water, generating about 20% of the world’s wastewater, it added.Tula said sourcing the scraps initially proved complex and the product prices had to be higher than what many buyers may have felt was worth paying for recycled wear.Gradually though, her business has found like-minded vendors and partners, she said.Besides clothes, her label also makes soft toys, bags, purses and paper out of leftover fabric.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Kali Puja 2021, Kali Puja, Kali Puja celebrations, Kali Puja celebrations in West Bengal, Kali Puja in India, Kali Puja celebrations Bengali community, significance of Kali Puja celebration, Kali Puja pictures, Kali Puja photos, indian express news
Here’s what Kali Puja 2021 celebrations looked like in West Bengal

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Nov 06: Latest News

Advertisement