From Preity Zinta to Anil Kapoor: Fashion hits and misses (September 20-26)

Celebrities are often spotted stepping out in style. No matter what the occasion is, they always manage to keep the fashion quotient high with their impeccable looks. This week, too, a host of stars were spotted out and about in the city, giving us major fashion goals. Take a look at actors whose style worked for us and whose did not.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday looked radiant. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Ananya Panday looked radiant. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

HIT: Ananya Panday looked absolutely beautiful in this one-shoulder black top that she paired with flared trousers. She, further, accessorised it with hoop earrings and transparent heels.

Anil Kapoor

Anil Kapoor posed for the cameras. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Anil Kapoor posed for the cameras. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

HIT: Anil Kapoor never misses a chance to leave us in awe. He looked amazing in a printed shirt and trousers.

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka Tripathi was spotted in the city. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Divyanka Tripathi was spotted in the city. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

MISS: Divyanka Tripathi‘s latest look was quite unflattering as her outfit and hairdo didn’t really work for us.

ALSO READ | Kajal Aggarwal looks like a dream on this magazine cover

Gauri Khan

Gauri Khan looked chic and stylish. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Gauri Khan looked chic and stylish. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

HIT: Gauri Khan kept it stylish as she was seen in an olive green jacket that she wore over a black top and ripped blue jeans.

Karisma Kapoor

Karisma Kapoor was spotted in the city. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Karisma Kapoor was spotted in the city. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

HIT: Like always, Karisma Kapoor looked chic and stylish in this all-black ensemble. She paired the look with gold jewellery and a handbag.

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora looked glamorous. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Malaika Arora looked glamorous. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

HIT: Malaika Arora looked absolutely glamorous in this black gown with sheer cutouts and a thigh-high slit. She kept it elegant with minimal accessories and subtle makeup.

Preity Zinta

Preity Zinta made a rare appearance. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Preity Zinta made a rare appearance. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

HIT: Preity Zinta latest look was understated yet elegant. She was seen wearing a basic white tee with fitted black jeans. She accessorised it with a brown handbag and matching heels.

ALSO READ | Radhika Madan keeps it glamorous in her recent appearances; check them out here

Genelia Deshmukh

Genelia Deshmukh was spotted in the city. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Genelia Deshmukh was spotted in the city. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

MISS: Genelia, who usually impresses us with her fun and chic style, left us underwhelmed this time. Her outfit and black boots didn’t really accentuate her personality and personal style.

Shweta Tiwari

Shweta Tiwari kept it stylish. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Shweta Tiwari kept it stylish. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

HIT: Shweta Tiwari looked gorgeous in this sequin blue gown that featured a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit.

Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha poses for the camera. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Sonakshi Sinha poses for the camera. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

HIT: Sonakshi Sinha donned a super sporty and fun look. She wore a full-sleeved sweatshirt with black trousers. The actor accessorised it with black boots and a cap.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!