From Preity Zinta to Anil Kapoor: Fashion hits and misses (September 20-26)

Celebrities are often spotted stepping out in style. No matter what the occasion is, they always manage to keep the fashion quotient high with their impeccable looks. This week, too, a host of stars were spotted out and about in the city, giving us major fashion goals. Take a look at actors whose style worked for us and whose did not.
HIT: Ananya Panday looked absolutely beautiful in this one-shoulder black top that she paired with flared trousers. She, further, accessorised it with hoop earrings and transparent heels.
Anil Kapoor
HIT: Anil Kapoor never misses a chance to leave us in awe. He looked amazing in a printed shirt and trousers.
MISS: Divyanka Tripathi‘s latest look was quite unflattering as her outfit and hairdo didn’t really work for us.
Gauri Khan
HIT: Gauri Khan kept it stylish as she was seen in an olive green jacket that she wore over a black top and ripped blue jeans.
Karisma Kapoor
HIT: Like always, Karisma Kapoor looked chic and stylish in this all-black ensemble. She paired the look with gold jewellery and a handbag.
Malaika Arora
HIT: Malaika Arora looked absolutely glamorous in this black gown with sheer cutouts and a thigh-high slit. She kept it elegant with minimal accessories and subtle makeup.
HIT: Preity Zinta latest look was understated yet elegant. She was seen wearing a basic white tee with fitted black jeans. She accessorised it with a brown handbag and matching heels.
MISS: Genelia, who usually impresses us with her fun and chic style, left us underwhelmed this time. Her outfit and black boots didn’t really accentuate her personality and personal style.
Shweta Tiwari
HIT: Shweta Tiwari looked gorgeous in this sequin blue gown that featured a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit.
Sonakshi Sinha
HIT: Sonakshi Sinha donned a super sporty and fun look. She wore a full-sleeved sweatshirt with black trousers. The actor accessorised it with black boots and a cap.
