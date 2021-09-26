scorecardresearch
Sunday, September 26, 2021
From Preity Zinta to Anil Kapoor: Fashion hits and misses (September 20-26)

Take a look at actors whose style worked for us and whose did not

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
September 26, 2021 10:15:09 am
Fashion Hits and MissesThis week, too, celebrities stepped out in style like always. (Source: Varinder Chawla; designed by Abhishek Mitra)

Celebrities are often spotted stepping out in style. No matter what the occasion is, they always manage to keep the fashion quotient high with their impeccable looks. This week, too, a host of stars were spotted out and about in the city, giving us major fashion goals. Take a look at actors whose style worked for us and whose did not.

Ananya Panday

Fashion Hits and Misses Ananya Panday looked radiant. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

HIT: Ananya Panday looked absolutely beautiful in this one-shoulder black top that she paired with flared trousers. She, further, accessorised it with hoop earrings and transparent heels.

Anil Kapoor

Fashion Hits and Misses Anil Kapoor posed for the cameras. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

HIT: Anil Kapoor never misses a chance to leave us in awe. He looked amazing in a printed shirt and trousers.

Divyanka Tripathi

Fashion Hits and Misses Divyanka Tripathi was spotted in the city. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

MISS: Divyanka Tripathi‘s latest look was quite unflattering as her outfit and hairdo didn’t really work for us.

Gauri Khan

Fashion Hits and Misses Gauri Khan looked chic and stylish. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

HIT: Gauri Khan kept it stylish as she was seen in an olive green jacket that she wore over a black top and ripped blue jeans.

Karisma Kapoor

Fashion Hits and Misses Karisma Kapoor was spotted in the city. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

HIT: Like always, Karisma Kapoor looked chic and stylish in this all-black ensemble. She paired the look with gold jewellery and a handbag.

Malaika Arora

Fashion Hits and Misses Malaika Arora looked glamorous. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

HIT: Malaika Arora looked absolutely glamorous in this black gown with sheer cutouts and a thigh-high slit. She kept it elegant with minimal accessories and subtle makeup.

Preity Zinta

Fashion Hits and Misses Preity Zinta made a rare appearance. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

HIT: Preity Zinta latest look was understated yet elegant. She was seen wearing a basic white tee with fitted black jeans. She accessorised it with a brown handbag and matching heels.

Genelia Deshmukh

Fashion Hits and Misses Genelia Deshmukh was spotted in the city. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

MISS: Genelia, who usually impresses us with her fun and chic style, left us underwhelmed this time. Her outfit and black boots didn’t really accentuate her personality and personal style.

Shweta Tiwari

Fashion Hits and Misses Shweta Tiwari kept it stylish. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

HIT: Shweta Tiwari looked gorgeous in this sequin blue gown that featured a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit.

Sonakshi Sinha

Fashion Hits and Misses Sonakshi Sinha poses for the camera. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

HIT: Sonakshi Sinha donned a super sporty and fun look. She wore a full-sleeved sweatshirt with black trousers. The actor accessorised it with black boots and a cap.

