Saturday, March 20, 2021
From Parineeti Chopra to Karisma Kapoor: Here are the best airport looks we spotted recently

From Shahid Kapoor's comfortable sweatshirt to Parineeti Chopra's all-black number -- what would you like to wear at the airport?

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
March 20, 2021 11:15:03 am
Which is your favourite? (Photo: Varinder Chawla/ Designed by Gargi Singh)

When B-Town actors wear something while in transit, it instantly becomes a hit. Unlike going to the airport in a basic pair of PJs, they like to amp it up while maintaining the comfort quotient. If that is exactly how you want to travel, then look no further. Here are the best cues for you! Check it out below.

Dia Mirza

dia mirza Dia Mirza looked pretty! (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

The actor kept it casual in a checkered top with an asymmetrical hemline and paired it with black jeggings. The look was brought together with faux leather ankle-length boots and a basic black tote.

Parineeti Chopra

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
parineeti chopra Parineeti Chopra aced the all-black ensemble. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Parineeti Chopra, on the other hand, kept it sleek in a black jumpsuit from Nirmooha. Adding a pop of colour with her box tote, the look was completed with a pair of sunglasses.

Shahid Kapoor

shahid kapoor Shahid Kapoor looked dapper. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

As always, Shahid Kapoor kept it uber cool in a plain grey sweatshirt and track pants with a yellow backpack. His look was completed with a pair of classy aviators and chunky sneakers with detailing in yellow.

Karishma Tanna

Karishma Tanna If comfort had a look, this would be it. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Following the norm of keeping airport fashion comfortable, Karishma Tanna was seen in a large striped shirt and denim with sports shoes.

Karisma Kapoor

First thing first, we love Kapoor’s colour combination. Sporting a basic beige shirt with dark brown pants, she pulled it all together with sports shoes and a very fancy tote bag.

