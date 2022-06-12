From Nushrratt Bharuccha to Sonakshi Sinha: Fashion hits and misses (June 6-June 12)

Whenever in doubt, seek fashion inspiration from celebs, who manage to inspire and impress in designer party dresses and casual outfits. Take a close look at their sartorial choices from this week, as we break down their looks and explain what worked and what didn’t.

HIT: Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Shilpa Shetty in her yellow and orange outfit. (Source-Varinder Chawla). Shilpa Shetty in her yellow and orange outfit. (Source-Varinder Chawla).

Who is ready to give competition to the sun? Well, Shilpa Shetty Kundra is. The level of heat is rising and so is Shilpa’s fashion quotient. She was photographed wearing a yellow crop top and orange cargo pants. We quite liked how she styled the look with a green neckpiece, a matching eyeliner and V-shaped heels.

HIT: Ananya Panday

Ananya Pandey gives a college girl vibe. (Source- Varinder Chawla) Ananya Pandey gives a college girl vibe. (Source- Varinder Chawla)

Ananya Panday gave college girl vibes as she stepped out in a yellow tank top with white rugged jeans. She was seen carrying a blue hobo bag; a pair of white sports shoes completed the chic look, and we are not complaining!

HIT: Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha in her head-to-toe black outfit. (Source-Varinder Chawla) Sonakshi Sinha in her head-to-toe black outfit. (Source-Varinder Chawla)

Which colour never fails to make a lasting impression? Without a doubt, black. Sonakshi Sinha was seen wearing an all-black outfit. She wore a black top with a black skirt and black heels. While black nails and a black winged eyeliner added the extra drama, we like how she decided on nude makeup to bring some subtlety.

HIT: Nushrratt Bharuccha

Nushrratt Bharuccha in her sober outfit. (Source- Varinder Chawla) Nushrratt Bharuccha in her sober outfit. (Source- Varinder Chawla)

For the promotion of the film Janhit Mein Jaari, Nushrratt Bharuccha was seen in a grey column dress with noodle straps. She styled it with metallic heels. The actor kept it simple and elegant, and it was a win!

MISS: Jasmin Bhasin

Jasmin Bhasin amplified her outfit with her heels. (Source- Varinder Chawla) Jasmin Bhasin amplified her outfit with her heels. (Source- Varinder Chawla)

Jasmin Bhasin, too, was seen at the movie premiere of Janhit Mein Jaari, but we are not sure how we feel about her light blue satin dress with white flowers on it, and the white block gladiator heels.

MISS: Sanjana Sanghi

Sanjana Sanghi in her black dress. (Source- Varinder Chawla) Sanjana Sanghi in her black dress. (Source- Varinder Chawla)

Sanjana Sanghi was snapped in a sheer black and grey maxi gown, which had yellow and black stripes on it. While her makeup was a hit — as was the pair of hanging earrings that she accessorised her look with — the stripe looks forced and could have been done without.

HIT: Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan and her love for coffee. (Source- Varinder Chawla) Kareena Kapoor Khan and her love for coffee. (Source- Varinder Chawla)

Summer is incomplete without cool whites and other such soothing colours, and Kareena is incomplete without her coffee. She was seen wearing a white Anarkali suit. She styled it by wearing orange Kolhapuri chappals and black sunglasses.

HIT: Aditya Roy Kapoor

Aditya Roy Kapoor in his casual get-up. (Source- Varinder Chawla) Aditya Roy Kapoor in his casual get-up. (Source- Varinder Chawla)

This look is a lesson in basic and classic styling. Aditya Roy Kapoor wore a white t-shirt with a grey shirt and black jeans. He added to this outfit, a cross locket around his neck.

HIT: Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra and her outfit are a whole summer mood. (source- Varinder Chawla) Parineeti Chopra and her outfit are a whole summer mood. (source- Varinder Chawla)

This could be your go-to summer outfit. Throw in a white bodycon dress, denim jacket, and shoes, just like Parineeti Chopra, to give major summery fashion vibe.

