From Nora Fatehi to Sonu Sood: B-Town shows us how to travel in style

Recently, we spotted many B-Town members heading in and out of the airport. As always, their looks were as fashionable as they could get even as they followed COVID-19 appropriate protocol while travelling. Pick your favourite look and let us know which one you would like to recreate the next time you go to your dream destination.

Khushi Kapoor

Looks like everyone loves the tie-dye trend! (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Looks like everyone loves the tie-dye trend! (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Khushi was seen in a slightly large blue and white tie-dye shirt which was combined with matching sneakers and a pair of black joggers. Keeping it simple and fuss-free, she completed the look with a backpack.

Sonu Sood

The actor kept it comfortable. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) The actor kept it comfortable. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Sonu Sood was spotted at the airport in a slim-fit t-shirt in mauve pink colour paired with denim and classic white sneakers. His look was completed with a pair of sunglasses.

Nora Fatehi

We loved how her look turned out. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) We loved how her look turned out. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Nora was seen at the airport twice, looking stunning as ever and this is what makes it hard to pick a favourite. For the first look, she went for a sleek black blazer with a crop top and fitted denim. This look was styled with a pair of peep-toe mules.

We quite like her blazer! (Photo: Varinder Chawla) We quite like her blazer! (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

For the next look, she kept it sleek in a white blazer styled with a black lace bodysuit. The look was completed with a pair of cigarette pants, a brown handbag and brown stilettos.

Amyra Dastur

Dastur looked pretty as a picture. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Dastur looked pretty as a picture. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Amyra Dastur was seen in an all-white anarkali. The look was completed with silver flats and oxidised silver earrings.

Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya totally believes in comfort and we could not agree more with her! (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Shanaya totally believes in comfort and we could not agree more with her! (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Shanaya Kapoor kept it simple in an all-black outfit which included a pair of black joggers, a black top, and a black sweatshirt.

